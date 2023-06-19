Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs

World News
2023-06-19 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs

Kyiv on Monday accused Hungary of barring access to eleven Ukrainian prisoners of war that Russia handed over to the EU country.

The Russian Orthodox Church said earlier this month a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war of Hungarian origin had been transferred to Budapest.

The prisoners are of Transcarpathian origin -- a region in western Ukraine bordering Hungary, where around 100,000 ethnic Hungarians live. 

On Monday Kyiv said Ukrainian officials have not been able to get access to the returned detainees. 

"All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats over the past few days to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens have not been successful," foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement on Facebook. 

"Essentially they are being kept in isolation," he said.

They communicate with relatives in the presence of third parties and are denied contact with the Ukrainian embassy, Nikolenko added. 

He accused Hungary of "ignoring" Kyiv's attempts to establish dialogue.

Nikolenko had earlier said that Kyiv had not been informed about negotiations between Hungary and Russia.

Due to a long-running feud with Kyiv over minority rights in the Transcarpathian region of western Ukraine, Budapest has also vowed to hold up Kyiv's efforts toward EU and NATO integration. 

Hungary has sought to maintain close ties with the Kremlin despite its invasion of Ukraine.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Prisoners Of War

Russia

EU

LBCI Next
Montenegro court finds crypto fugitive Do Kwon guilty of forgery
Armed attack against Sweden 'not excluded': military
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
10:32

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

LBCI
World News
10:17

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

LBCI
World News
10:09

China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More