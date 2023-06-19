News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
World News
2023-06-19 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
4
min
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Monday he saw headway in the strained relationship with the United States on a rare visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but the rival powers remained at odds over their core disputes.
In a symbolic sign of lowering the temperature after soaring tensions, President Xi received Blinken in the vast Great Hall of the People and said the two powers had "made progress and reached agreement" on unspecified issues.
"I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations," Xi told the top US diplomat, the highest-ranking American official to travel to Beijing in nearly five years.
Both sides had played down prospects for breakthroughs, with Blinken saying his more than 11 hours of talks over two days were more about restoring dialogue.
"We have made progress and we are moving forward," Blinken told reporters later, while adding: "None of this gets resolved with one visit."
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang agreed to pay a return visit to the United States but Blinken acknowledged limited progress on jumpstarting communication with China's military, a key priority for the United States as tensions simmer over Taiwan.
"Direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters.
"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilize our relationship," he added.
Blinken said the world's two largest economies would work together to expand flights -- still at a bare minimum since the Covid-19 pandemic -- and would explore ways to discuss Chinese exports of chemicals that make fentanyl, the painkiller behind an addiction epidemic in the United States.
At the ornate Diaoyutai State Guesthouse earlier Monday, China's foreign policy supremo Wang Yi told Blinken that the United States and China need to "make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict".
"We must reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable track, and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along," Wang said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Wang also issued a warning on Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing.
In the past year, China has launched live-fire military drills twice near the island in anger over meetings between top US lawmakers and Taiwanese leaders.
"On this issue, China has no room to compromise or concede," Wang told Blinken.
Speaking later to reporters, Blinken voiced concern about China's "provocative" actions over Taiwan but insisted that nothing has changed in US policy, including its opposition to a formal declaration of independence by Taipei.
US officials, fearing that China in the coming years will try to seize Taiwan, insist that Washington's sales of weapons to the island are meant only to preserve the status quo.
Blinken said he also raised concern about China's treatment of the Uyghur and Tibetan minorities and of Hong Kong, where Beijing has severely curbed free expression, although he spoke publicly only after meeting Chinese officials, who are highly sensitive to criticism on human rights on their own soil.
Tensions between China and the United States have soared in recent years with both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump calling Beijing the most serious threat to long-term US global primacy.
Biden has kept Trump's hard line on China and in some areas gone further, including banning exports of high-end semiconductors to the rising power.
Responding to Beijing's heated criticism of the move, Blinken insisted that the United States was not seeking "economic containment" of China.
"But at the same time," he said, "it's not in our interest to provide technology to China that could be used against us."
On the streets of the Chinese capital, Sun Yi, 26, said she hoped Blinken's trip would improve the relationship and that she wanted to visit the United States.
"I think the two countries right now are like quarrelling lovers. Both sides have their own personalities and interests and are not willing to compromise," she said.
Xi met Biden in November in Bali on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, raising cautious hopes for a thaw.
Blinken abruptly shelved a February trip, which was agreed in Bali, after the United States said it detected -- and later shot down -- a Chinese spy balloon hovering over the US mainland.
Biden and Xi will next have an opportunity to meet in September at the latest G20 summit in New Delhi.
Xi has also been invited to San Francisco in November as the United States leads the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
AFP
World News
China
US
Progress
Blinken
Visit
Close
Gaps
Next
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
0
World News
02:30
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
World News
02:30
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18
Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18
Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations
0
World News
2023-06-15
With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs
World News
2023-06-15
With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:16
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
World News
14:16
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
0
World News
13:09
Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police
World News
13:09
Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police
0
World News
12:26
UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades
World News
12:26
UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades
0
World News
12:21
What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?
World News
12:21
What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation
0
Variety and Tech
14:25
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
Variety and Tech
14:25
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
0
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More