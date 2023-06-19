Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police

World News
2023-06-19 | 13:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police

Six people were killed and six others were wounded Monday in an apparent gang shootout in Guayaquil, a port city in the grips of a wave of violence perpetrated by drug traffickers, police said.

Police Colonel Marcelo Castillo told AFP that the attack, Guayaquil's second mass shooting this month, appeared to have been a settling of scores between rival gangs. The six injured are all in stable condition.

Two weeks ago, a policeman and four other people were killed and eight injured when three men opened fire on a house in the city, in the southwest of the South American country.

These kinds of attacks have become ever-more frequent in Ecuador, especially in Guayaquil, as rival gangs fight for markets and drug routes in the streets and in prisons, leaving a trail of corpses in their wake.

More than 420 prisoners have died in vicious fighting between rival criminal groups in Ecuadoran prisons since February 2021, some of them beheaded.

In Monday's shooting, Castillo said the attackers arrived in a black vehicle in a populated neighborhood in the early hours. "Four or five got out" and opened fire, despite several people being in the street.

"It is pure retaliation for previous acts of violence," the policeman said. "They kill each other without mercy."

He added that one of those killed had a record of "criminal association" and one of the wounded was known for involvement in drug trafficking.

Some 132 spent cartridges were found at the scene, said Castillo.

Guayaquil, on Ecuador's southern Pacific coast, is the country's largest city, biggest port and economic hub, but in recent years has become the increasingly bloody center of a turf war.

The port city's location makes it a strategic launch point for shipments of drugs to the United States and Europe.

Ecuador is located between Colombia and Peru, the world's top producers of cocaine. The country also, conveniently for cartels, uses the US dollar as its currency.

So far this year, authorities have seized 100 tons of drugs in operations. For 2022 the haul was just over 200 tons and in 2021 a record 210 tons.

The country's murder rate almost doubled between 2021 and 2022, from 14 to 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official figures.

In April this year, about 30 armed men on motorcycles and boats opened fire indiscriminately on a crowd at a fishing port in Esmeraldas, killing nine.

In the same month in Guayaquil, a dozen people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot while watching a football game.

The authorities estimate that the country of some 18 million people counts more than 13 organized crime groups within its borders, some with several thousand members.

Some are believed to have links to the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, both in Mexico.

Since taking office in May 2021, President Guillermo Lasso has issued repeated states of emergency in order to mobilize the military in the streets and implement curfews in the face of high crime rates.

In April, the government declared members of organized crime groups to be terrorists, a distinction that allows the military to pursue them with greater freedom.



AFP
 

World News

Dead

Wounded

Ecuador

Gang

Shooting

Police

LBCI Next
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Austrian police find three dead with gunshot wounds

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Six civilians killed, 10 wounded in Somalia hotel siege: police

LBCI
World News
04:46

Seven wounded as strikes hit Russia border regions: governors

LBCI
World News
01:48

Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre

LBCI
World News
12:26

UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades

LBCI
World News
12:21

What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?

LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-04

Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More