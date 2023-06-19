News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police
World News
2023-06-19 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police
Six people were killed and six others were wounded Monday in an apparent gang shootout in Guayaquil, a port city in the grips of a wave of violence perpetrated by drug traffickers, police said.
Police Colonel Marcelo Castillo told AFP that the attack, Guayaquil's second mass shooting this month, appeared to have been a settling of scores between rival gangs. The six injured are all in stable condition.
Two weeks ago, a policeman and four other people were killed and eight injured when three men opened fire on a house in the city, in the southwest of the South American country.
These kinds of attacks have become ever-more frequent in Ecuador, especially in Guayaquil, as rival gangs fight for markets and drug routes in the streets and in prisons, leaving a trail of corpses in their wake.
More than 420 prisoners have died in vicious fighting between rival criminal groups in Ecuadoran prisons since February 2021, some of them beheaded.
In Monday's shooting, Castillo said the attackers arrived in a black vehicle in a populated neighborhood in the early hours. "Four or five got out" and opened fire, despite several people being in the street.
"It is pure retaliation for previous acts of violence," the policeman said. "They kill each other without mercy."
He added that one of those killed had a record of "criminal association" and one of the wounded was known for involvement in drug trafficking.
Some 132 spent cartridges were found at the scene, said Castillo.
Guayaquil, on Ecuador's southern Pacific coast, is the country's largest city, biggest port and economic hub, but in recent years has become the increasingly bloody center of a turf war.
The port city's location makes it a strategic launch point for shipments of drugs to the United States and Europe.
Ecuador is located between Colombia and Peru, the world's top producers of cocaine. The country also, conveniently for cartels, uses the US dollar as its currency.
So far this year, authorities have seized 100 tons of drugs in operations. For 2022 the haul was just over 200 tons and in 2021 a record 210 tons.
The country's murder rate almost doubled between 2021 and 2022, from 14 to 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official figures.
In April this year, about 30 armed men on motorcycles and boats opened fire indiscriminately on a crowd at a fishing port in Esmeraldas, killing nine.
In the same month in Guayaquil, a dozen people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot while watching a football game.
The authorities estimate that the country of some 18 million people counts more than 13 organized crime groups within its borders, some with several thousand members.
Some are believed to have links to the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, both in Mexico.
Since taking office in May 2021, President Guillermo Lasso has issued repeated states of emergency in order to mobilize the military in the streets and implement curfews in the face of high crime rates.
In April, the government declared members of organized crime groups to be terrorists, a distinction that allows the military to pursue them with greater freedom.
AFP
World News
Dead
Wounded
Ecuador
Gang
Shooting
Police
Next
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Austrian police find three dead with gunshot wounds
World News
2023-06-14
Austrian police find three dead with gunshot wounds
0
World News
2023-06-10
Six civilians killed, 10 wounded in Somalia hotel siege: police
World News
2023-06-10
Six civilians killed, 10 wounded in Somalia hotel siege: police
0
World News
04:46
Seven wounded as strikes hit Russia border regions: governors
World News
04:46
Seven wounded as strikes hit Russia border regions: governors
0
World News
01:48
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
World News
01:48
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:16
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
World News
14:16
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
0
World News
12:26
UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades
World News
12:26
UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades
0
World News
12:21
What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?
World News
12:21
What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?
0
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration
Lebanon News
08:26
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-04
Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good
Lebanon News
2023-06-04
Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More