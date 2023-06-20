News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
World News
2023-06-20 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
French authorities are expected shortly to issue a decree shutting down a climate activist group after demonstrators clashed with police over a controversial irrigation project that left one man in a coma.
Government spokesman Olivier Veran accused the Uprisings of the Earth (SLT) coalition of encouraging the violence at the March protests near Sainte-Soline in western France, where authorities said around 30 officers were also injured.
"You don't dissolve an association because of its ideas. You dissolve it because there is violence or a risk for public safety," Veran told CNews television.
SLT had vowed to fight the shutdown order, saying on its website: "You cannot dissolve a movement. You cannot dissolve a revolt."
Veran said SLT "whipped up violence at Sainte Soline by inviting rioters, who came from across Europe with metal bars and pétanque balls to try and kill police officers".
"The climate question does not justify throwing rocks at police in a field," he said.
SLT, a coalition of several activist associations, was also behind a recent protest against a sand quarry in western France, during which protesters tore up fields and equipment at a farm.
Its dissolution was officially launched by the interior ministry in March.
The decree is likely to be discussed at the government's weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a source close to the issue said.
France has faced a wave of protests in recent months, mainly over a hotly contested decision to push back the retirement age.
The protests have at times turned violent.
Demonstrators have vandalized buildings and street furniture or thrown rocks at riot police.
Critics accuse authorities of fomenting tensions with heavy-handed policing tactics and aggressive confrontations with demonstrators.
Many in France were shocked by the scenes at Sainte-Soline, where around 5,000 protesters clashed with more than 3,000 police officers.
The demonstrators were protesting against a giant reservoir for storing water pumped up from the underground water table.
Critics say it will penalize smaller farmers, local people and the ecosystem, while benefitting mainly industrial agriculture groups.
Earlier this month, United Nations experts urged France to review its policing practices, expressing concern at the "reported excessive use of force" against protesters, in particular at Sainte-Soline.
AFP
World News
France
Shut Down
Climate
NGO
Protest
Violence
Next
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:25
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
World News
03:25
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
0
Variety and Tech
03:10
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Variety and Tech
03:10
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
0
Middle East News
13:52
France pledges financial aid to Tunisia to curb migrant flows
Middle East News
13:52
France pledges financial aid to Tunisia to curb migrant flows
0
Middle East News
13:44
Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests
Middle East News
13:44
Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:49
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
World News
06:49
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
0
World News
06:29
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
World News
06:29
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
0
World News
06:22
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
World News
06:22
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
0
World News
05:43
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
World News
05:43
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
5
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
6
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More