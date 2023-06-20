Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown

World News
2023-06-20 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown

Indonesian police have this month arrested nearly 500 suspects involved in the trafficking of more than 1,500 victims, officials said Tuesday, as Jakarta cracks down on human smuggling.

Indonesia is one of the largest migrant worker-exporting nations in Southeast Asia, with hundreds of thousands from the poorest parts of the archipelago nation leaving the country every year through unofficial routes in search of higher-paying work.

Several shocking cases have highlighted the issue of human trafficking in the country in recent years and police created a human trafficking task force this month to ramp up efforts to stem the exploitation of Indonesians.

National police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told AFP authorities had rescued 1,553 victims in the last two weeks before they were trafficked out of the country.

"Within a short period of time, we managed to rescue this many people, but there are more people who have already left Indonesia," he said.

Between June 5 and 18, police arrested 494 suspects and five major traffickers were still "being hunted down", he said.

Many of the victims were rescued from illegal shelters on course to be trafficked as maids, boat crew or prostitutes, with several cases of child exploitation also included.

The United Nations says between 100,000 and one million people are sold into sex work or forced into labor every year in Indonesia.

International alarm is growing over internet scams in the region that are often staffed by trafficking victims tricked or coerced into promoting bogus crypto investments.

Jakarta has moved to increase probes, prosecutions and convictions for human trafficking, and has made efforts to repatriate victims trafficked to other Southeast Asian nations.

In the past year, Indonesia has rescued more than a thousand of its nationals working in online scams in Myanmar and Cambodia as the country tries to get a grip on the widespread problem.

Human trafficking is also a domestic problem across Southeast Asia's biggest economy, a sprawling nation of more than 17,000 islands.

In one of the worst cases in recent years, at least 57 people were found caged on a palm oil plantation in North Sumatra last year.

They were lured to an alleged drug rehab facility and then put to work on the plantation.





AFP
 

World News

Indonesia

Arrest

Human

Trafficking

Suspects

Crackdown

LBCI Next
EU asks member states for 50 bn euros to support Ukraine
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-18

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:16

Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

LBCI
World News
09:18

EU asks member states for 50 bn euros to support Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:29

'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

LBCI
World News
06:22

German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:13

France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More