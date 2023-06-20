News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU asks member states for 50 bn euros to support Ukraine
World News
2023-06-20 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU asks member states for 50 bn euros to support Ukraine
Brussels on Tuesday asked EU member states to provide 50 billion euros ($55 billion) more to support Ukraine over the next four years, as part of a boost to the bloc's budget.
"This financial reserve will allow us really to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.
The proposal from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is aimed at helping prop up Kyiv's finances and covering immediate reconstruction costs caused by Russia's war.
The money, a combination of grants, loans, is part of the review to plug gaps in the EU's budget for the period 2024-2027 left by the fallout of Covid pandemic and the conflict.
It represents less each year than the 18 billion euros the EU has committed towards Ukraine government expenditures in 2023.
Overall, the EU has already committed 30 billion euros from its budget to support the country since Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022.
The money for Ukraine is expected to be dependent on reforms to strengthen its judiciary and tackle corruption that are intended to spur Kyiv along the path to joining the EU.
The proposal comes ahead of a major donor conference in London this week on paying for Ukraine's reconstruction.
The World Bank in March estimated Ukraine's long-term reconstruction costs at over 380 billion euros.
As part of its budget review, Brussels is also asking for 15 billion euros more to help deal with immigration and 10 billion euros to subsidize key industries.
But the demands for a fresh injection of money will face some serious headwinds from EU countries still grappling with the consequences of the pandemic and war.
All 27 member countries have to agree to increasing the budget.
"We are fully aware of the fact that member states were also hit by the crises and after years of large public support to their economies it is now time for them for consolidating," von der Leyen said.
"We come today with a very targeted and limited proposal for the absolute must."
AFP
World News
EU
Member
States
Euros
Support
Ukraine
Next
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
EU pledges 560 mn euros for Syrians fleeing war
Middle East News
2023-06-15
EU pledges 560 mn euros for Syrians fleeing war
0
World News
05:43
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
World News
05:43
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
0
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:41
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
World News
11:41
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
0
World News
06:49
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
World News
06:49
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
0
World News
06:29
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
World News
06:29
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
0
World News
06:22
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
World News
06:22
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:13
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
World News
06:13
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
0
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
0
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
2
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
3
Lebanon News
08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
Lebanon News
08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
5
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
6
Lebanon News
05:01
Carlos Ghosn files complaint against Nissan, demands financial compensation
Lebanon News
05:01
Carlos Ghosn files complaint against Nissan, demands financial compensation
7
Lebanon News
02:41
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:41
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:01
Finance Minister emphasizes collaboration with international organizations
Lebanon Economy
08:01
Finance Minister emphasizes collaboration with international organizations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More