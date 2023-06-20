Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

World News
2023-06-20 | 11:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

Qatar announced a second 27-year supply deal with a Chinese company on Tuesday as it expands production from the world's biggest natural gas field.

The agreement, to supply four million tons annually to the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), matches the terms of a November deal with China's Sinopec as the longest ever seen in the industry.

Asian countries led by China, Japan and South Korea are the main market for Qatar's gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year.

"Qatar will supply four million tons annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years," Kaabi told a signing ceremony in Doha. 

"This will become the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale and purchase agreement to China within the North Field East Expansion Project."

By expanding activities at North Field, which has the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory, Qatar is raising its LNG production by 60 percent-plus to 126 million tons a year by 2027.

CNPC signed a separate agreement for a five percent interest in North Field East, the equivalent of one gas-liquefying complex producing eight million tons of LNG a year.

"It lays a solid foundation for the energy cooperation between the two sides in the next three decades," CNPC chairman Dai Houliang said in a statement.

"CNPC will continue to actively discuss with QatarEnergy all-round cooperation across the hydrocarbon industry chain and other areas like green and low carbon energies," he added.

The value of the deals was not announced. Qatar, whose gas riches have made its per-capita gross domestic product among the highest in the world, has struck a series of major agreements surrounding the North Field expansion.

Earlier this month, QatarEnergy agreed a 15-year supply deal with Bangladeshi state firm Petrobangla, and last month it awarded a $10 billion contract to France's Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company for the engineering, procurement and construction of the North Field South project.

In April, Sinopec became the first Asian firm to get a stake in the North Field East expansion, also gaining a five percent stake.

Although much of its gas is sold to Asian countries, in November Qatar announced its first major deal with Germany, selling up to two million tons annually for 15 years.

The talks took several months as Germany resisted the long-term contracts that Qatar normally demands to justify its massive investment.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine increased pressure on the German government to find new sources of supply.
 
 
 
 
 
AFP
 
 

World News

Qatar

China

Gas

LBCI Next
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:43

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:53

Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:18

EU asks member states for 50 bn euros to support Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:49

Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown

LBCI
World News
06:29

'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

LBCI
World News
06:22

German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14

EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More