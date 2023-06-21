News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Equity markets drop as traders await Fed boss testimony
World News
2023-06-21 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Equity markets drop as traders await Fed boss testimony
Markets mostly dipped Wednesday, following a downbeat lead from Wall Street as investors braced for Fed boss Jerome Powell's testimony to the US Congress.
The retreat extended a subdued start to the week, with investors unimpressed by China's efforts to boost its economy, including a fresh interest rate cut that was smaller than expected.
All three major US indices as well as the top European markets closed in the red on Tuesday, and Asian investors picked up the baton in a similar mood.
Hong Kong sank more than one percent and has now given back all the gains made in last week's rally, while Shanghai was more than one percent down.
There were also losses in Sydney, Wellington, Seoul, Manila and Bangkok, though Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei and Mumbai chalked up gains.
London sank as data showed UK inflation unchanged last month, confounding forecasts for a drop. The figures come a day before the Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates again as it struggles in its battle against aggressive price rises.
Paris and Frankfurt opened lower.
All eyes are on Washington, where Fed Chair Powell will make a semiannual appearance before Congress.
His comments will be closely scrutinized for clues about the direction of the Fed's campaign to fight soaring inflation with interest rate hikes.
"He will come on and try to remain hawkish," ANZ Bank's Mahjabeen Zaman told Bloomberg Television, saying there was still a risk of further hikes.
The US central bank last week held rates steady after 10 straight increases, but signaled more hikes to bring prices under control.
The anxiety over Powell's testimony built on top of disappointment on market floors this week with Beijing's moves to try and revive the Chinese economy.
The People's Bank of China reduced its benchmark five-year rate by 10 basis points on Tuesday, less than the 15 points expected, though it did meet forecasts for a 15-point reduction in the one-year rate.
Uncertainty over the Chinese economy, which continues to show signs of weakness as the post-COVID rebound fades, also weighed on the yuan, which on Wednesday briefly fell past 7.2 per dollar for the first time since November.
"Developments in China, where the central bank cut its reference interest rate by ten basis points, continue to point to a slower-than-predicted post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.
"With China's economy struggling to regain momentum, the headwinds for the global economy get stronger."
And Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said investors could not expect much from Beijing by way of support measures.
"We expect to see another wash, rinse and repeat (stocks) rally ahead of further policy easing measures to be announced in the next few weeks, especially on fiscal, housing and consumption," he wrote in a note.
"But the magnitude of stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles, and that is when investors seriously begin to doubt China is in a fiscal position to deliver a mega monetary or fiscal deluge that is desperately needed to support its spluttering post-COVID recovery."
- Key figures around 0715 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 33,575.14 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1 percent at 19,192.96
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 percent at 3,197.90 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,530.50
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0911 from $1.0918 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2783 from $1.2766
Dollar/yen: UP at 141.99 from 141.40 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.35 pence from 85.50 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $71.37 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $76.03 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 34,053.87 (close)
AFP
World News
Equity
Market
Drops
Trader
Await
Federal
Reserve
Boss
Testimony
Next
High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight
Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
0
World News
2023-06-12
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
World News
2023-06-12
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:07
Polish ruling party leader returns to government
World News
06:07
Polish ruling party leader returns to government
0
World News
05:44
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
05:44
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
0
World News
05:43
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
World News
05:43
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
0
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
0
World News
05:43
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
World News
05:43
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
0
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
0
World News
2023-06-10
French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager
World News
2023-06-10
French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
2
Lebanon News
08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
Lebanon News
08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
3
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
4
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector
8
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More