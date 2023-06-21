News
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
World News
2023-06-21 | 05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
Austrian group OMV announced on Wednesday a long-awaited decision to tap a huge deposit of natural gas off Romania in the Black Sea as Europe seeks to diversify away from Russian supplies.
OMV Petrom and its Romanian partner Romgaz will invest up to four billion euros ($4.4 billion) in the Neptun Deep project, one of the largest gas deposits in Europe.
The deep-sea deposit contains an estimated 100 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas, which OMV says will make Romania the biggest producer of gas in Europe.
Gas is expected to start flowing in 2027.
"Neptun Deep is expected to provide a reliable and secure source of energy in the region," OMV CEO Alfred Stern said.
Both companies approved the development plan for two natural gas fields, Domino and Pelican South, located in the Neptun Deep offshore block, the group said.
The plan still needs the endorsement of the Romanian National Agency for Mineral Resources, it added.
After much delay, Romania's parliament finally amended in May 2022 a law unfavorable to offshore investments.
The law had notably prompted ExxonMobil to withdraw from the Neptun Deep project at the end of 2021, after having invested around $2 billion there jointly with OMV.
Romania has significant gas reserves on land and at sea.
Europe has sought to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.
AFP
World News
Austrian
Romanian
Energy
Firms
Tap
Black Sea
Gas
Austria
Romania
0
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
0
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
0
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
