Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group

World News
2023-06-21 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group

Kenya's trade minister is at the center of a firestorm over a series of derogatory remarks against a leading media outlet, including calling its journalists "prostitutes".

The opposition and journalist associations have called for Moses Kuria to be censured over his outbursts, saying he was unfit to hold public office.

The furor erupted when Kuria went on the attack against Nation Media Group (NMG), a major media house in East Africa owned by the Aga Khan.

At a public event on Sunday, Kuria threatened government officials who advertised with NMG with dismissal and asked the outlet if it was a media house "or an opposition party."

"Any government department that I see is has advertised on Nation Media (platforms), consider yourself fired," he said.

In a tweet published in Swahili, he referred to the "prostitutes at Aga Khan."

He also claimed that NMG journalists had "confessed to being coerced to write anti-government stories by their editors and management in a scheme sponsored by a former president."

NMG said the tirade followed an investigation aired on Sunday by its NTV station into an alleged scandal over an import scheme operated by a state body in Kuria's ministry.

Kuria's "unprovoked verbal attack... was not only undignified for a state officer of his caliber, but an assault on press freedom, a cornerstone of democracy," the Daily Nation said in an editorial published on its website Tuesday.

Opposition senator Edwin Sifuna filed a censure motion against Kuria this week, warning that an attack on one media house "often leads to attacks on press freedom as a whole."

Members of opposition leader Raila Odinga's alliance walked out of the Senate on Wednesday in protest at Kuria's appearance in the chamber and the speaker's refusal to allow them to grill him.

Kuria told reporters Wednesday: "I am not apologizing."

- 'National shame' -
 
Media associations have reacted with fury to the comments by the minister, who had taken centre stage on Monday at the signing of a major trade deal with the European Union.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) said he was "becoming a symbol of national shame" while industry regulator the Media Council of Kenya said his remarks were a "threat to press freedom and soil Kenya's global image".

Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission also entered the fray, saying no public bodies would be "victimized" for engaging in lawful dealings with any organization.

The Media Owners Association of Kenya said his tirade "disqualifies him from holding public office."

Ruto has in the past accused the Kenyan media of being biased against him, and during the campaign for the August 2022 election he threatened to pull out of a presidential debate saying he had been subject to unfavorable coverage.

He narrowly won the bitterly contested presidential race against Odinga, who continues to protest that the election was stolen from him.
 
AFP

World News

Kenya

Trade

Minister

Under

Fire

Over

Diatribe

Against

Media

Group

LBCI Next
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:53

Iraq to launch indictments over torture under past government

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn

LBCI
World News
09:55

Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown

LBCI
World News
09:52

EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

LBCI
World News
08:28

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More