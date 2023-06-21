US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time

World News
2023-06-21 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time

US bomber jets have landed in Sweden for the first time in modern history for training exercises with the NATO invitee, the military said Wednesday.

Sweden, which abandoned two centuries of military non-alignment to seek NATO membership last year, announced earlier this month that it was ready to host NATO troops and materiel on its soil even before it becomes a member of the alliance.

Two American B-1B Lancers landed at Lulea-Kallax airport in northern Sweden on Monday June 19, the military said.

"We are carrying out a joint exercise, both the air force and the army, with the Bomber Task Force," air force spokeswoman Louise Levin told AFP.

She did not say how long the exercises would last.

The military said in a statement that "for the first time in modern times US bomber planes have landed in Sweden."

"In these uncertain times and while waiting for NATO membership it is important to have strong partners."

Sweden has been a NATO "invitee" since June 2022, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Only full members are covered by NATO's Article 5 collective defence clause under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Announcing the decision to host NATO troops and materiel before joining, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said their presence would serve as a deterrent against any possible Russian actions from across the Baltic Sea.

"The decision sends a clear signal to Russia and strengthens Sweden's defence."

AFP
 

World News

US

Bomber Jets

Sweden

Training

NATO

Military

LBCI Next
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Armed attack against Sweden 'not excluded': military

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-08

Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn

LBCI
World News
09:55

Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown

LBCI
World News
09:52

EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

LBCI
World News
08:28

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
World News
05:39

Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More