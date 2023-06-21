US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

World News
2023-06-21 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that additional US interest rate hikes will likely be needed to tame high inflation, ahead of two days of testimony on Capitol Hill. 

Powell's appearances before the House and Senate come shortly after the US central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to hold interest rates steady following 10 consecutive hikes in little more than a year. 

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," he said in remarks prepared for the House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services. 

The Fed has already raised its benchmark lending rate by five percentage points since March 2022, from close to zero to a range between 5.0 and 5.25 percent.

But despite these aggressive moves, inflation remains "well above" the Fed's long-run target of two percent, Powell said Wednesday. 

His scheduled appearance before Congress to discuss the Fed's semiannual report on monetary policy gives policymakers a chance to question the bank's most senior official at a time of high interest rates and slowing economic growth. 

Alongside its interest rate decision on June 14, the Fed also published updated economic forecasts which suggested that another half percentage-point of increases may be needed this year. 

The Fed also lifted its 2023 GDP growth projections to 1.0 percent from 0.4 percent in March.

Median inflation expectations for the year nudged down slightly to 3.2 percent, while core inflation expectations, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to an annual rate of 3.9 percent, the Fed said. 

AFP
 

World News

Federal Reserve

Jerome Powell

US

Interest

Rate

High

Inflation

Capitol Hill

LBCI Next
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16

Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr

LBCI
World News
03:47

High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight

LBCI
World News
03:04

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn

LBCI
World News
09:55

Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown

LBCI
World News
09:52

EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
World News
05:39

Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More