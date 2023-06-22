News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength
World News
2023-06-22 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius in July to focus on ramping up Ukraine's fighting capacity during its ongoing counteroffensive against Russia.
A key question to be raised at the gathering on July 11-12 will be the future relationship between Ukraine and NATO, Scholz said.
"We should look soberly at the current situation," Scholz told lawmakers in Berlin, noting that Kyiv "has itself said that a NATO membership is not in the question while Russia is carrying out its war against Ukraine".
"That's why I am putting forward that we focus in Vilnius on what is now an absolute priority -- that is, to strengthen the fighting power of Ukraine."
Parallel to that, Scholz said Germany will work with the G7 and EU partners as well as Kyiv to work out "effective and long-term security commitments".
These will ensure that Ukraine gets sustained military support as well as the necessary economic strength to defend itself against Russian aggression, he added.
The Vilnius talks, he said, will send a "strong signal" of transatlantic cooperation and determination.
Germany, which for years has fallen under the NATO two-percent spending goal will finally meet the target from next year.
"We will ensure that the Bundeswehr finally receives the equipment it needs... also by spending two percent of our GDP on defense for the first time in decades, starting next year," Scholz vowed.
Germany's defense spending has reached only around 1.5 percent in the last years, but Russia's war in Ukraine has sparked a major policy shift in Berlin.
Besides sending armaments to Ukraine, Germany is going on a military spending spree to replenish its worn-out stocks, from fighter jets to tanks to air defense systems.
Ahead of the Vilnius meeting, Scholz also urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to end his opposition to Sweden's bid to join NATO.
Sweden should "sit at the summit table" as a new NATO ally, Scholz told the Bundestag.
"And I call on the re-elected Turkish President Erdogan to now clear the path for this, as we all decided together last year in Madrid."
AFP
World News
Scholz
NATO
Ukraine
Germany
Next
Swiss central bank hikes rate in inflation fight
VW eyes sales growth powered by US, China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
0
World News
06:21
Ireland's debate on neutrality derailed by anti-NATO protest
World News
06:21
Ireland's debate on neutrality derailed by anti-NATO protest
0
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
0
World News
2023-06-21
EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
World News
2023-06-21
EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:27
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
Middle East News
06:27
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
0
World News
06:21
Ireland's debate on neutrality derailed by anti-NATO protest
World News
06:21
Ireland's debate on neutrality derailed by anti-NATO protest
0
World News
05:59
China to help restructure Zambia, S.Lanka debt
World News
05:59
China to help restructure Zambia, S.Lanka debt
0
World News
05:51
French deepsea diving robot arrives near Titanic wreck
World News
05:51
French deepsea diving robot arrives near Titanic wreck
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:47
Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code
World News
05:47
Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code
0
Press Highlights
01:25
The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
Press Highlights
01:25
The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
0
World News
05:59
China to help restructure Zambia, S.Lanka debt
World News
05:59
China to help restructure Zambia, S.Lanka debt
0
Sports News
04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Sports News
04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:18
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Lebanon News
16:18
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
2
Press Highlights
02:04
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon
Press Highlights
02:04
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
4
Lebanon News
02:56
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
Lebanon News
02:56
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
5
Press Highlights
01:25
The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
Press Highlights
01:25
The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
6
Sports News
04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Sports News
04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
7
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
8
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More