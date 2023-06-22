Senegal opposition leader launches French legal action against president

World News
2023-06-22 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senegal opposition leader launches French legal action against president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Senegal opposition leader launches French legal action against president

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has filed a criminal complaint in France for "crimes against humanity" against President Macky Sall, his lawyer said, as well as requesting a probe by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Sall is in Paris on Thursday and Friday for a global climate finance summit called by President Emmanuel Macron.

Sonko alleges that deadly clashes following his sentencing to jail time this month are the latest step in "a generalized and systematic attack on the civilian population" of Senegal since March 2021, lawyer Juan Branco told AFP late on Wednesday.

This month's clashes over Sonko's conviction for "corrupting" a young beauty salon worker are the worst Senegal has seen in years, following a previous outburst two years ago when at least 12 died.

While the government toll for June is 16 dead, Amnesty International has counted 23 and the opposition tally stands at 30.

Opponents of Sall, first elected in 2012 and again in 2019, have been fired up by his evasiveness over whether he could run for a third term they see as unconstitutional -- following in the footsteps of other West African leaders in recent years.

Meanwhile Sonko's conviction will make him ineligible for the 2024 presidential election.

- Criminal complaint -
He promised a "strengthening of democracy and freedom in Senegal, with respect... for the state of law" on a visit to Portugal on Tuesday.

As well as Sall, opposition leader Sonko's case targets Senegalese Interior Minister Antoine Diome, military police chief Moussa Fall and 112 others.

His criminal complaint has been filed with the Paris tribunal's crimes against humanity unit.

Sall and Diome have "ordered and supervised the commission" of crimes "against unarmed demonstrators since March 2021", including "murders, torture and forced disappearances", it alleges.

Lawyer Branco said he had identified "the murders of 50 people" since March 2021.

He was to hold a press conference on the legal actions later on Thursday.

Under French law, filing a criminal complaint almost automatically triggers an investigation by a magistrate into whether the allegations are credible, although the process can be drawn-out and rarely results in criminal charges.

Sonko's separate request at the ICC in The Hague uses a provision that allows any person or group to ask for an investigation to be opened.

AFP

World News

Senegal

Opposition

Leader

Launches

French

Legal

Action

Against

President

ICC

Politics

Ousmane Sonko

LBCI Next
EU to hold crisis talks with Serbia, Kosovo
Barbados PM urges 'absolute transformation' of finance system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-12

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22

Deported Syrians: Lebanese army takes action against illegal immigration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21

French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

LBCI
World News
13:32

60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty

LBCI
World News
12:15

US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:45

Culture Minister adds Atelier Assaf to Lebanon's List of national museums

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-22

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More