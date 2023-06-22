Zelensky claims Russia preparing radiation leak at nuclear plant

World News
2023-06-22 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky claims Russia preparing radiation leak at nuclear plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Zelensky claims Russia preparing radiation leak at nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Moscow's forces were considering launching a "terror attack" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a recurring flash point of concern throughout Russia's invasion.

"Intelligence services have received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- a terrorist act with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Fears for Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which have persisted throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive, have been exacerbated by the destruction of a dam that provided the cooling water for the plant.

The Kremlin rejected Zelensky's claims that Russian forces could be orchestrating a radiation leak, pointing to a recent visit to the facility by the head of the UN's nuclear agency.

"This is another lie. There were just contacts with the IAEA at the site -- a very high assessment from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency). They saw everything, everything they wanted to see," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow meanwhile on Thursday announced that UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi would be arriving in the Russian region of Kaliningrad to meet with the head of Russia's nuclear agency.
 
AFP

World News

Zelensky

Claims

Preparing

Radiation

Leak

Nuclear

Plant

Russia

War

Politics

Government

Territory

LBCI Next
Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code
India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

LBCI
World News
13:32

60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty

LBCI
World News
12:15

US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:45

Culture Minister adds Atelier Assaf to Lebanon's List of national museums

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-22

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More