US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

2023-06-22 | 12:15
US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub
US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

A "debris field" has been discovered by an underwater robot searching near the wreck of the Titanic for a missing submersible with five people on board, rescuers said Thursday.

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the US Coast Guard said in a tweet.

AFP
 

