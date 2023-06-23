News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Climate finance summit wraps up eyeing bigger progress
World News
2023-06-23 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Climate finance summit wraps up eyeing bigger progress
A global summit seeking to overhaul the international financial system wraps up Friday after taking small steps towards easing the debt burden of developing nations weighed down by climate and economic crises.
While host country France pitched the conference as a consensus-building exercise, leaders are under pressure to produce clear outcomes from the two-day meeting as economies stagger under growing debt after successive crises in recent years.
The summit comes amid growing recognition of the scale of the financial challenges ahead, with warnings that the world's ability to curb global warming at tolerable levels is reliant on a massive increase in clean energy investment in developing countries.
"The current financial architecture is unfair, it's punitive, it doesn't give everybody a fair chance," Kenyan President William Ruto told AFP.
He said developing countries pay up to eight times more in interest rates than developed nations "because they are profiled as risky".
"Some people do not want a mechanism where people are equal, they want us to continue this conversation where we are looking for help," he said. "We do not want to look for help, We want to participate in the solution."
With trust in short supply over broken climate financing promises from richer countries, developing nations are looking for tangible progress.
"We only have this planet and unless you have a plan to live on Mars that I don't know about then we need to work together to make it better," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told AFP.
Mottley, whose Caribbean island nation is threatened by rising sea levels and tropical storms, has become a powerful advocate for revamping the role of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in an era of climate crisis.
Barbados has put forward a detailed plan for how to fix the global financial system to help developing countries invest in clean energy and boost resilience to climate impacts.
One key announcement on the summit's first day on Thursday came from IMF director Kristalina Georgieva, who said a pledge to shift $100 billion of liquidity-boosting "special drawing rights" into a climate and poverty fund had been met.
World Bank president Ajay Banga said the lender would introduce a "pause" mechanism on debt repayments for countries hit by a crisis so they could "focus on what matters" and "stop worrying about the bill that is going to come".
Separately, Senegal was promised 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) by a group of wealthy nations and multilateral development banks to help the west African country reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.
And Zambia, which defaulted on its debt after the Covid pandemic broke out, secured some financial relief as its main lender China and other creditors agreed to restructure $6.3 billion in loans.
On Twitter, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema called it a "significant milestone in our journey towards economic recovery & growth".
- Global taxes -
But much more is needed to help developing countries combat climate change.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was hopeful that a pledge to deliver $100 billion a year in climate finance to poorer nations by 2020 would finally be fulfilled this year -- although actual confirmation the money has been delivered will take months if not years.
This week, the International Energy Agency said annual investment just for clean energy in these countries will need to jump to nearly $2 trillion within a decade.
This is crucial to keep alive the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, and below 1.5C if possible.
Ideas for how to turn "billions to trillions" for these climate and development goals include using multilateral development banks to help unlock climate investments, as well as taxation on fossil fuel profits and financial transactions to raise climate funds.
France backs the idea of an international tax on carbon emissions from shipping, with hopes for a breakthrough at a meeting of the International Maritime Organization in July.
Macron said such levies must involve every nation, telling broadcasters franceinfo, RFI and France 24: "An international tax in one country doesn't work".
AFP
World News
Climate
Finance
Summit
Wraps Up
Eyeing
Bigger
Progress
Next
Eurozone economic growth slows sharply in June
Greece holds final party rallies ahead of Sunday vote
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
0
World News
2023-06-16
France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit
World News
2023-06-16
France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit
0
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
0
Variety and Tech
08:46
IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds
Variety and Tech
08:46
IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:06
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
World News
08:06
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
0
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
0
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
0
World News
07:24
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece
World News
07:24
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
Sports News
2023-06-09
After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome
Sports News
2023-06-09
After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
5
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
8
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More