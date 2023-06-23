News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
World News
2023-06-23 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
The Kremlin dismissed Friday comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was playing a destabilizing role in Africa, citing Moscow's deployment of mercenary groups there.
"Russia is developing friendly, constructive relations based on mutual respect and concern for each other's problems," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Our relations with all African countries are not directed -- and cannot be directed -- against third countries," he added.
Macron had earlier on Friday accused Russia of being "a destabilizing force in Africa", saying that Moscow's influence in the region overall did not play a beneficial role for the international community.
"This is a destabilizing force in Africa through private militias who come to prey on and commit abuses on civilian populations," Macron said in an interview with French media on the sidelines of a global summit seeking to overhaul the international financial system.
"Russia on its own accord has put itself in a situation in which it no longer respects international law, becoming basically one of the only colonial powers of the 21st century, by waging an empire war against its neighbor, Ukraine," he added.
The Russian mercenary group Wagner and its businessman leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have been repeatedly sanctioned by the European Union including for human rights abuses in Africa.
Prigozhin had his assets in the European Union frozen in 2020 and was placed on a visa blacklist over the deployment of Wagner fighters to war-torn Libya, a decision he unsuccessfully appealed.
A Russia-Africa summit, the second in the series, is to be held in Saint Petersburg at the end of July.
African countries have been badly hit by the inflationary surge triggered by the war, especially in cereals, of which they are major importers.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Dismiss
Macron
Warning
Russia
Role
Africa
France
Next
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-19
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
World News
2023-06-19
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
0
World News
2023-06-16
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
World News
2023-06-16
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
0
World News
2023-06-16
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
World News
2023-06-16
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
0
World News
2023-06-14
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
2023-06-14
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:11
Russia's 'squatter' diplomat sparks standoff in Australia
World News
09:11
Russia's 'squatter' diplomat sparks standoff in Australia
0
World News
08:38
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
World News
08:38
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
0
World News
08:06
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
World News
08:06
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
0
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
Lebanon News
10:41
MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process
Lebanon News
10:41
MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process
0
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
4
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
5
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
7
Lebanon News
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon News
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
8
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More