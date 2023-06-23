Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

World News
2023-06-23 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia&#39;s role in Africa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

The Kremlin dismissed Friday comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was playing a destabilizing role in Africa, citing Moscow's deployment of mercenary groups there.

"Russia is developing friendly, constructive relations based on mutual respect and concern for each other's problems," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our relations with all African countries are not directed -- and cannot be directed -- against third countries," he added.

Macron had earlier on Friday accused Russia of being "a destabilizing force in Africa", saying that Moscow's influence in the region overall did not play a beneficial role for the international community.

"This is a destabilizing force in Africa through private militias who come to prey on and commit abuses on civilian populations," Macron said in an interview with French media on the sidelines of a global summit seeking to overhaul the international financial system.

"Russia on its own accord has put itself in a situation in which it no longer respects international law, becoming basically one of the only colonial powers of the 21st century, by waging an empire war against its neighbor, Ukraine," he added.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner and its businessman leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have been repeatedly sanctioned by the European Union including for human rights abuses in Africa.

Prigozhin had his assets in the European Union frozen in 2020 and was placed on a visa blacklist over the deployment of Wagner fighters to war-torn Libya, a decision he unsuccessfully appealed.

A Russia-Africa summit, the second in the series, is to be held in Saint Petersburg at the end of July.

African countries have been badly hit by the inflationary surge triggered by the war, especially in cereals, of which they are major importers.



AFP
 

World News

Kremlin

Dismiss

Macron

Warning

Russia

Role

Africa

France

LBCI Next
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:11

Russia's 'squatter' diplomat sparks standoff in Australia

LBCI
World News
08:38

France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014

LBCI
World News
08:06

Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike

LBCI
World News
07:31

Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process

LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More