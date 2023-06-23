News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
World News
2023-06-23 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
Hospital doctors in England on Friday announced the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), in an ongoing row over pay.
Junior doctors -- those below consultant level -- will walk out for five days from 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on July 13 until the same time on July 18, the British Medical Association said.
The stoppage -- just after the NHS marks its 75th anniversary -- follows a 72-hour strike this month in opposition to the government's refusal to budge on its offer of a five-percent pay increase.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the new strike was "extremely disappointing".
"It puts patient safety and our efforts to cut waiting lists at risk," he told reporters, insisting the government's offer was "fair and reasonable".
But medics say they have seen a 26-percent pay cut in real terms in the last 15 years, as salaries have failed to keep pace with inflation.
They want pay restored to 2008-2009 levels but the government says this would mean an average pay award of about 35 percent this year and is too costly.
Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi, who jointly chair the BMA junior doctors' committee, said the government seemed intent on letting the NHS "decline to the point of collapse".
They highlighted a BMA survey that said more than half (53 percent) of the nearly 2,000 junior doctors who responded had received offers to move abroad in the past four months.
The government of South Australia state had even paid for advertising trucks to be sent to picket lines offering better pay if doctors emigrated, they claimed.
Laurenson and Trivedi said the government was refusing to reopen talks on pay, forcing them to stage "the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS's history".
The strike could be averted if the government comes up with a "credible offer" on pay restoration, they added.
A series of strikes by doctors, nurses and other medical staff over below-inflation pay rises and conditions has hit patient care, forcing the cancellation or rescheduling of appointments.
Health officials say it has disrupted services, just as the service battles to clear a huge backlog in treatment caused by years of under-funding and under-staffing, and by the Covid pandemic.
The NHS marks its 75th anniversary on July 5. Funded by general taxation, it was set up in 1948 to provide free health care "from the cradle to the grave."
AFP
World News
Hospital
Doctors
England
Stage
Strike
Pay
Healthcare
UK
Next
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout
World News
2023-06-14
Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
0
World News
2023-06-21
High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England
World News
2023-06-21
High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England
0
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:11
Russia's 'squatter' diplomat sparks standoff in Australia
World News
09:11
Russia's 'squatter' diplomat sparks standoff in Australia
0
World News
08:38
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
World News
08:38
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
0
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
0
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
Lebanon News
10:41
MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process
Lebanon News
10:41
MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
4
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
5
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
7
Lebanon News
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon News
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
8
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More