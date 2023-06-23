Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes

World News
2023-06-23 | 14:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dutch to shut Europe&#39;s biggest gas field after quakes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes

The Netherlands said Friday it would end production at Europe's largest gas field on October 1 after years of earthquakes, despite global energy worries sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Wells at the massive Groningen field in the northern Netherlands will remain open for one more year in case of a cold winter but then be shut down forever, the government said.

Residents near the huge site, which opened in 1965, have complained for more than two decades of being terrorized by quakes directly attributed to drilling operations.

"We are really turning off the tap," said Hans Vijlbrief, the Dutch minister for extractive industries. The decision as an "important moment after decades of gas extraction," he added.

"The problems of Groningen residents have not yet been solved and unfortunately the earthquakes will continue for years to come, but the source of all misery will be closed from October."

The Netherlands first said five years ago that it would close the site by 2030 due to the increasingly severe quakes, which damaged homes and traumatized locals.

Although gas extraction from the field has been almost cut to zero over the last few years, the Dutch government kept the site operational due to the global energy uncertainties prompted largely by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet decided at a meeting on Friday to completely end production by October 1.

The government said that "due to the uncertain international situation" it would be possible to draw gas from the Groningen site for one more year "in very exceptional situations."

These would include "very severe cold" or a gas shortage.

But the final 11 wells would then be "permanently closed" by October 1, 2024, it said.

Oil giants Shell Netherlands and ExxonMobil have equal stakes in NAM, the company responsible for drawing gas from the Groningen field since the early 1960s.

A top Shell official said in March this year that the gas field "must be closed".

So far Groningen's residents, who suffered severe damage to their homes and buildings from the slew of quakes, have received a trickle of compensation. They have been caught in a bottleneck of bureaucratic bungling and red tape, said a report by a parliamentary commission of inquiry earlier this year

The Netherlands, which has around a third of its surface area lying below sea level, is particularly vulnerable to climate change. It is also under pressure to cut its reliance on fossil fuels.

An environmental group won a landmark case in 2019 in Dutch courts, ordering the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by the end of 2020.




AFP
 

World News

Dutch

Netherlands

Shut

Europe

Gas

Field

Earthquakes

LBCI Next
All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves

LBCI
World News
06:08

NATO completes unprecedented European air drill

LBCI
World News
06:02

Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:35

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

LBCI
World News
14:32

Republican 2024 rivals challenge Trump on abortion

LBCI
World News
14:29

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

LBCI
World News
14:24

US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More