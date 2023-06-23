News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy
World News
2023-06-23 | 14:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy
The US Supreme Court, in a victory for the Joe Biden administration, on Friday upheld the federal government's right to decide which undocumented migrants should be targeted for deportation.
In an 8-1 vote, the nation's highest court ruled that the states of Texas and Louisiana lacked the legal standing to challenge the federal government's policy.
Texas and Louisiana filed suit after the Department of Homeland Security, in September 2021, instructed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to concentrate expulsion efforts on persons who "pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security."
Defending the policy of President Joe Biden's administration in court, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the federal government has to prioritize its efforts because it does not have the resources to pursue the 11 million undocumented "noncitizens" in the country.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, said the states had brought an "extraordinarily unusual lawsuit."
"They want a federal court to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policies so as to make more arrests," Kavanaugh said. "Federal courts have not traditionally entertained that kind of lawsuit."
He said if the court ruled in favor of the states it would lead to "expansive judicial direction of the Department's arrest policies."
"We could anticipate complaints in future years about alleged Executive Branch under-enforcement of any similarly worded laws -- whether they be drug laws, gun laws, obstruction of justice laws, or the like," Kavanaugh said.
During oral arguments before the court in November, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone said prioritizing certain categories of persons for expulsion would impose costs on the state, which shares a border with Mexico and is an entry point for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants every year.
"Texas suffers injuries, regardless of what it does, whether it detains, releases or paroles individuals because we have not only law enforcement costs, but social services costs and very serious threats of recidivism," Stone said.
Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, denounced the court's decision as "outrageous."
Abbott, who has been sending busloads of immigrants to Democratic-ruled states in recent months to protest the federal government's immigration policies, said the ruling gives the Biden administration "carte blanche to avoid accountability for abandoning enforcement of immigration laws."
But the American Civil Liberties Union, on the other hand, said the decision "soundly rejects the misguided attempt by Texas and Louisiana to force the government to implement the most draconian immigration enforcement policy."
The Biden administration's move to target individuals considered a threat to national security or public safety for deportation represented a shift from the policy of the administration of former president Donald Trump, which called for the expulsion of "all removable aliens."
The Biden policy was immediately challenged by several Republican-led states as being too narrow and was blocked by a court in Texas before reaching the Supreme Court.
AFP
World News
US
Supreme
Court
Reject
Challenge
Biden
Immigration
Policy
Next
All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-22
Women in Mexico can challenge laws punishing abortion, Supreme Court rules
World News
2023-06-22
Women in Mexico can challenge laws punishing abortion, Supreme Court rules
0
World News
03:19
Biden, Modi salute 'defining relationship' as US bets big on India
World News
03:19
Biden, Modi salute 'defining relationship' as US bets big on India
0
World News
2023-06-22
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
World News
2023-06-22
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
0
World News
2023-06-17
Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US
World News
2023-06-17
Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:35
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
World News
14:35
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
0
World News
14:32
Republican 2024 rivals challenge Trump on abortion
World News
14:32
Republican 2024 rivals challenge Trump on abortion
0
World News
14:29
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution
World News
14:29
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution
0
World News
14:15
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
World News
14:15
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
0
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
4
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
5
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
8
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More