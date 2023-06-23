Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

World News
2023-06-23 | 14:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering &#39;grey list&#39;: FATF
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

International money-laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force announced Friday it had put Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring.

The three nations join 23 others on the list which are "actively working with the FATF to address the strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing".

Other countries on the grey list include Albania, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement came on the final day of the FATF's plenary meeting in Paris.

The 39-member body, which is based in Paris, has a grey list of countries requiring closer monitoring and a black list of nations classed high-risk.

No changes were made to the FATF black list, which for the moment includes three countries: Iran, Myanmar and North Korea.

It recommends that countries in this last category should be subject to much closer scrutiny.

More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have agreed to implements the FATF's standards in this area.

Its recommendations include actions covering transparency, preventive measures coordination and punitive measures.



AFP
 

World News

Cameroon

Croatia

Vietnam

Money

Laundering

Grey

List

FATF

LBCI Next
All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-23

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:32

Republican 2024 rivals challenge Trump on abortion

LBCI
World News
14:29

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

LBCI
World News
14:24

US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy

LBCI
World News
14:15

Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More