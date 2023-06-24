Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home

World News
2023-06-24 | 07:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home

Authorities in Russia's southwestern Lipetsk region urged residents to stay at home on Saturday after the Wagner mercenary group vowed to take up arms to topple the country's military leadership.
"To ensure law and order and the safety of the citizens of the Lipetsk region, the operational headquarters of the region asks residents without urgent need not to leave their homes and refrain from any travel by personal or public transport," the press service of the regional government said in a statement on social media.

AFP
 

World News

Officials

Russia

Russian

Lipetsk

Region

Residents

War

LBCI Next
Scots’ leader says independence to be 'front and center' at next election
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push

LBCI
World News
09:20

UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
World News
07:50

Scots’ leader says independence to be 'front and center' at next election

LBCI
World News
14:35

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More