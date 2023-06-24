News
Officials in Russia's Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home
World News
2023-06-24 | 07:02
Officials in Russia's Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home
Authorities in Russia's southwestern Lipetsk region urged residents to stay at home on Saturday after the Wagner mercenary group vowed to take up arms to topple the country's military leadership.
"To ensure law and order and the safety of the citizens of the Lipetsk region, the operational headquarters of the region asks residents without urgent need not to leave their homes and refrain from any travel by personal or public transport," the press service of the regional government said in a statement on social media.
AFP
