News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
World News
2023-06-24 | 10:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
British police said Saturday they had charged an Egyptian man accused of masterminding the smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, following an international investigation.
Officers from the UK's National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home on Wednesday, after a probe which also involved Italy's prosecutors, coastguard and financial crimes investigators.
Eibd appeared in a west London magistrates' court early Saturday, where he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration.
The court ordered him held in custody until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court in south London on July 24.
He is suspected of masterminding, from his home in the UK, the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from Libya into Italy.
The NCA alleges he worked with people smuggling networks in north Africa to organize boats to bring over hundreds of migrants at a time, and was maintaining communication with criminal associates during the crossings.
Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used "death traps".
"People smuggling is an international problem and tackling this at every step of the route is a priority for the NCA," Darren Barr, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said.
"The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger," he added.
"We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas."
AFP
World News
UK
Police
Egyptian
Egypt
Mediterranean
Migrant
Next
Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
Seeking to dodge French police, migrants eye UK shores
World News
2023-06-13
Seeking to dodge French police, migrants eye UK shores
0
Middle East News
2023-06-22
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
Middle East News
2023-06-22
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
Middle East News
2023-06-15
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:57
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
World News
13:57
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
0
World News
11:51
Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defense: Zelenskiy
World News
11:51
Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defense: Zelenskiy
0
World News
09:57
Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push
World News
09:57
Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push
0
World News
09:20
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
World News
09:20
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Ziad Hawat to LBCI: Calls for deputies to choose between two projects for Lebanon in parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Ziad Hawat to LBCI: Calls for deputies to choose between two projects for Lebanon in parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
0
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
2
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
3
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
4
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
5
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
6
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
8
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More