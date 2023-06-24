News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arrab - Nadi Al Chark
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
World News
2023-06-24 | 13:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke by telephone with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the unfolding crisis in Russia, the White House said.
Biden and his European counterparts discussed "the situation in Russia," a White House statement said, adding that the leaders "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine."
AFP
World News
Biden
US
Western
Leaders
West
Russian
Crisis
West
White House
Next
Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-19
Chinese premier in Germany as Western mistrust mounts
World News
2023-06-19
Chinese premier in Germany as Western mistrust mounts
0
World News
2023-06-17
25 killed in militant attack on school in western Uganda: police
World News
2023-06-17
25 killed in militant attack on school in western Uganda: police
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
0
World News
2023-06-13
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
2023-06-13
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:51
Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defense: Zelenskiy
World News
11:51
Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defense: Zelenskiy
0
World News
10:29
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
World News
10:29
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
0
World News
09:57
Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push
World News
09:57
Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push
0
World News
09:20
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
World News
09:20
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
2
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
3
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
4
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
5
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
7
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
8
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More