Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House

World News
2023-06-24 | 13:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House

US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke by telephone with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the unfolding crisis in Russia, the White House said.

Biden and his European counterparts discussed "the situation in Russia," a White House statement said, adding that the leaders "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine."

AFP 
 

World News

Biden

US

Western

Leaders

West

Russian

Crisis

West

White House

LBCI Next
Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Chinese premier in Germany as Western mistrust mounts

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

25 killed in militant attack on school in western Uganda: police

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14

UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:51

Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defense: Zelenskiy

LBCI
World News
10:29

UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

LBCI
World News
09:57

Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push

LBCI
World News
09:20

UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09

Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-23

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More