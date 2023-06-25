Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion

World News
2023-06-25 | 01:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion

Canadian authorities on Saturday began a probe into the implosion of the Titan submersible, whose disappearance near the wreckage of the Titanic with five men aboard had set off a multinational search-and-rescue operation.

"Our mandate is to find out what happened and why and to find out what needs to change to reduce the chance or the risk of such occurrences in the future," said Transportation Safety Board (TSB) chair Kathy Fox.

"We know everybody wants answers, particularly the families and the public," she told reporters in St. John's, Newfoundland.

The full probe could take between 18 months to two years.

TSB investigators on Saturday boarded the Canadian-flagged Polar Price cargo ship, which had set sail from St. John's last weekend to bring the ill-fated Titan to its launch point in the north Atlantic.

The Transportation Safety Board routinely probes air, rail, marine and pipeline accidents with the aim of improving transportation safety. It does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The US Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people aboard the submersible had died after the vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion."

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic.

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) was looking into whether any criminal laws had been broken in the chain of events that led to the deaths of the Titan adventurers.

The investigators' job is to determine "whether or not a full investigation by the RCMP is warranted," said Newfoundland and Labrador Superintendent Kent Osmond.

"Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of circumstances indicates criminal federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken."



AFP
 

World News

Canada

Investigation

Titanic

Sub

Implosion

LBCI Next
Wagner chief to leave Russia in deal to ease crisis
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:00

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

LBCI
World News
03:12

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

LBCI
World News
02:22

US evangelicals still all-in for scandal-plagued Trump

LBCI
World News
01:44

Aircraft used for 'death flights' returns to Argentina

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-22

MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation

LBCI
World News
01:44

Aircraft used for 'death flights' returns to Argentina

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More