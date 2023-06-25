North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny

World News
2023-06-25 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny

North Korea offered its full support for Russia in dealing with a recent mutiny, state media reported Sunday.

At a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora, North Korea's vice foreign minister Im Chon Il "expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group pulled back after advancing most of the way to Moscow this weekend, easing Russia's most serious security crisis in decades.

Im added that the "strong Russian army and people would surely overcome trials and ordeals and heroically emerge victorious in the special military operation against Ukraine", according to KCNA.

It is the latest message of support from Pyongyang to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which it has described as a US "proxy war" to destroy Russia.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has long held the line against increasing pressure on North Korea, which is under wide-ranging UN and Western sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programs.




AFP
 

World News

North Korea

Support

Moscow

Mutiny

Russia

Investigative outlet sets key test for media freedom in South Africa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day

LBCI
World News
03:12

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Russian strikes kill seven in rebel-held Syria: monitor

LBCI
World News
05:00

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:55

Investigative outlet sets key test for media freedom in South Africa

LBCI
World News
05:00

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

LBCI
World News
03:12

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

LBCI
World News
02:22

US evangelicals still all-in for scandal-plagued Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

Parliament fails for tenth time to elect a president

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Polish ruling party leader returns to government

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Russian strikes kill seven in rebel-held Syria: monitor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More