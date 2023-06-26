China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny

World News
2023-06-26 | 02:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny

A once-in-a-generation security crisis in Russia compounded fears in Beijing that a strategic partner central to its global ambitions is not as stable as it hoped, analysts say.

China has emerged as Russia's most important ally since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, leaving it internationally isolated.

During a March summit in Moscow, presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin declared that their vast countries' ties were "entering a new era".

This weekend's crisis in Russia saw private mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin try to storm Moscow.

China weighed in on Sunday evening -- well over 24 hours after the mutiny began -- with Beijing pledging its support for Russia's efforts in "protecting national stability".

The foreign ministry also said the issue was an "internal affair".

By the time the ministry issued its statement, the rebellion in Russia had been quelled, with the Kremlin announcing Prigozhin would leave for Belarus and that Moscow would not prosecute him or Wagner's members.

Analysts say they believe Beijing opted for a "wait-and-see" approach to the crisis, driven in part by an understanding that the rebellion exposed fissures in Putin's grip.

"China has already been surprised at Russia's poor military performance in Ukraine," Susan Thornton, a former senior US diplomat specializing in Asia, told AFP by email.

"This event will likely be seen as a further indicator of weakness/decay."

- 'Quite shocking' -
China's leaders have long framed Putin's Russia as a bulwark against the West.

Prior to the latest unrest, Beijing likely "did not doubt that Putin is the undisputed leader of Russia", Victor Shih, an expert on Chinese politics at UC San Diego, told AFP.

But with his authority challenged in such a "blatant way", Shih said, "China will now think very hard about power dynamics in Russia."

China is Russia's largest economic partner, with trade between them reaching a record $190 billion last year, according to Chinese customs data.

China's imports of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine have almost doubled, customs data showed earlier this month.

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, but has been criticized by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its deepening partnership.

"It was probably quite shocking for Beijing and for Xi Jinping personally that Russia's internal defense mechanisms all failed," Bjorn Alexander Duben, an expert in Beijing-Moscow ties at China's Jilin University, told AFP

"It will certainly want to learn lessons from that."

- 'A new low' -
China has long grappled with dramatic events in its northern neighbor -- its leadership pointing to the sudden collapse of the Soviet Union and the chaos that followed as vindicating Beijing's rigid system of government.

"China is used to those dramatic changes in Russia, though may not necessarily like them," Yu Bin, a professor at Wittenberg University.

The weekend's events might also accelerate Beijing's efforts to play peacemaker in a bid to end the Ukraine war on Moscow's terms.

"The latest events are likely leading to a new low in Chinese assessments of Russia's state capacity and political stability in Russia," UC San Diego's Shih said.

"This is a clear sign that the invasion of Ukraine is undermining fundamental stability in Russia."

According to Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, China may have calibrated its response in part out of concerns of embarrassing an ally.

"China treads very, very carefully," he said.

"I think that the insurrection in Russia came as a surprise, you see the (Chinese) media and everybody is very cautious in the official statements."

AFP
 

World News

China

Chinese

Russia

Russian

Putin

Wagner

LBCI Next
Hong Kong stocks close with another loss
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-25

Russian strikes kill seven in rebel-held Syria: monitor

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Wagner chief to leave Russia in deal to ease crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:09

Ukraine war fuels child poverty worldwide: watchdog

LBCI
World News
05:03

German business morale worsens in June

LBCI
World News
04:55

Wagner mutiny shows invasion was 'strategic mistake': NATO chief

LBCI
World News
03:30

Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Paris Air Show back with climate, defense in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: We call for dialogue that leads to a President of the Republic

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-23

Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More