Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in for second term as Greece's PM

World News
2023-06-26 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in for second term as Greece&#39;s PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in for second term as Greece's PM

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis embarked Monday on his second term as Greece's prime minister with a vow to accelerate institutional and economic reforms, after voters handed him a huge election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years on Sunday.

"No adversary, absolute dominance of Mitsotakis," headlined centrist newspaper Ta Nea.

Holding 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, Mitsotakis was sworn in as Greece's prime minister after officially receiving the mandate to form a government from head of state, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

"It is an honor to take on the responsibility of a new mandate of four years," he told the president, adding that "we will begin working hard on the major reforms".

"We will begin working hard for big reforms," he told the president, underlining that he had pledged to "put in place major changes during the second four-year mandate".

Among his campaign pledges is pouring money into the country's public health system -- which was stretched to its limits by the Covid-19 pandemic -- and improving railway safety after the deaths of 57 people in a February train collision that was Greece's worst rail disaster.

Congratulations had poured in from world leaders swiftly after Mitsotakis's victory.

"I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security," said US President Joe Biden in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also promised to work together towards "a stronger and more sovereign Europe," while Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Mitsotakis's re-election "a sign of political stability that is good for the whole Europe".

- 'Judgement' -
The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate, who steered the EU nation from the pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth, had already scored a resounding win in an election in May.

But having fallen short by five seats in parliament of being able to form a single-party government, he refused to try to form a coalition, in effect forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.

The gamble paid off, with his New Democracy party consolidating its win from the May 21 vote, while its nearest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras, saw a loss of tens of thousands of voters compared to just a month ago.

Tsipras, acknowledging a "serious political defeat", said he was leaving his political fate to the "judgement" of Syriza members.

For many Greeks, Tsipras is the prime minister who nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, and who reneged on a vow of abolishing austerity to sign the country on to more painful bailout terms.

To the dismay of centrists, Sunday's strong swing to the right was also accompanied by the return of the far right into parliament.

Spartiates (Spartans), which is endorsed by the jailed former spokesman of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, will make an entrance in parliament after crossing the three-percent threshold.

Spartiates and another two small nationalist parties with anti-migration policies garnered between them nearly 13 percent of the vote.

For Tsipras, the strongest showing of Greek hard-right parties in decades was a "visible" threat to democracy.

- New cabinet -
Mitsotakis is due to unveil his cabinet later Monday, though names were already circulating even before the last votes were counted.

Mitsotakis's trusted troubleshooter George Gerapetritis is being tipped as foreign minister.

A professor of constitutional law, Gerapetritis was enlisted in March to deal with the train tragedy, as well as a wiretapping scandal that implicated the prime minister's office last year.

The former foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, a political moderate, is expected to move to the defence ministry.

As soon as Thursday, Mitsotakis is due to meet with EU counterparts at a summit in Brussels.

Mitsotakis, who first became prime minister in 2019, has not only vowed to make economic stability a feature of his new term.

He had also championed a tough anti-immigration line, appealing to the conservative base in an electoral campaign in which the recent deadly sinking of an overcrowded trawler failed to garner a mention.
 
AFP

World News

Kyriakos Mitsotaki

Sworn

Second

Term

Greece

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
Macron vows cash for drug crime-wracked Marseille
UK health outcomes a 'serious concern': report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Greece votes with conservative premier favorite to win

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:18

NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit

LBCI
World News
09:12

Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:56

Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern

LBCI
World News
07:30

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10

With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More