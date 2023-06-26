News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan-backed fund offers $6.2 bln to buy chip firm JSR
World News
2023-06-26 | 06:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Japan-backed fund offers $6.2 bln to buy chip firm JSR
A fund backed by Japan's government has offered to buy out JSR Corp., a firm central to the manufacture of semiconductors, in a deal worth $6.2 billion, the company said Monday.
JSR said in a statement its board was in favour of the deal, which would privatise a company that is a key producer of compounds vital to the manufacture of semiconductors.
Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), the fund behind the deal, hopes to finalise it by December, but there are regulatory procedures that make a precise timeline hard to predict, JSR said.
"This is truly an exciting day for JSR," company CEO Eric Johnson told reporters after the announcement.
"With JIC, we aim to be a catalyst for reform in the semiconductor materials space, as well as to improve the biopharmaceutical capabilities" both domestically and globally, he said.
The deal, he added, would "enable acceleration and reform" in the chip sector.
JIC is an investment fund founded in 2018, with the government as the majority investor, along with smaller private-sector partners.
The 0.9 trillion yen offer comes as Tokyo, along with many governments, tries to stabilise supply chains for the chips that are central to the modern economy.
The tiny slices of silicon are found in all types of electronics -- from LED lightbulbs and washing machines to cars and smartphones.
They are also critical to core services such as healthcare, law and order and utilities.
Globally, semiconductors are forecast to become a $1-trillion industry by 2030.
But pandemic disruption and tensions with China have raised concerns globally about the risks in existing chip supply chains.
Countries from France to Israel have been looking for ways to incentivise chip-making at home, or take greater control of production.
In April, the European parliament and EU states agreed a plan to boost local chip production and build a global market share in the key industry.
And in May, Micron said it would invest $3.6 billion to produce next-generation semiconductors in Japan after the country's prime minister met with some of the world's biggest chipmakers.
Japan has already agreed to pour half a billion dollars into a new project to develop and make next-gen chips domestically.
That deal involves eight major companies, including Sony, SoftBank and Toyota, who are partnering in a new firm called Rapidus that hopes to begin mass production by 2027.
TSMC and Sony have also inked their own partnership for a $7 billion plant in Japan.
JSR is a market leader in the manufacture of materials including photoresists for circuit formation, which are central to producing semiconductors.
It controls around 30 percent of the global market for photoresists, according to Bloomberg, and along with two other Japanese firms almost completely dominates production of two other key ingredients used to make displays and chips.
Rumours of the possible acquisition deal had been circulating for days, and JSR stock closed up 21.64 percent to 3,934 yen ahead of the company's announcement.
Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors who publishes on SmartKarma, said the JIC offer made sense "given Japanese government's efforts to grow the semiconductor industry".
"JIC is starting here. It would surprise me quite a bit if that is where they stopped," he added in a note published when rumours of the deal first emerged.
Chips have also emerged as a key source of tension between Washington and Beijing, with the United States leaning on Japan and the Netherlands this year to curb exports of semiconductor technology.
AFP
World News
Japan
Backed
Fund
Offers
Six
Billion
Buy
Chip
Firm
JSR
Next
Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement
Macron vows cash for drug crime-wracked Marseille
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-21
EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
World News
2023-06-21
EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-02
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
2023-06-02
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Variety and Tech
08:05
Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030
Variety and Tech
08:05
Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:18
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
World News
09:18
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
0
World News
09:12
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine
World News
09:12
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine
0
World News
07:56
Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern
World News
07:56
Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern
0
World News
07:30
Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative
World News
07:30
Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
0
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks
0
Sports News
2023-06-18
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
Sports News
2023-06-18
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
2
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
3
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
4
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More