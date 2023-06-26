Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine

World News
2023-06-26 | 09:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden announces $35-mn &#39;summer aid package&#39; for Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine

Sweden on Monday announced it was pledging an additional 380 million kronor ($35 million) as a "humanitarian summer package" of aid for Ukraine.

International Development Cooperation Minister Johan Forsell told a press conference that in the wake of both the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in early June and the launch of Ukraine's counter-offensive, "we know that there will be large humanitarian needs".

According to the government, the package will specifically target "the most acute needs".

Forsell said these included food and water, healthcare, mine clearing and support for NGOs.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden has pledged 1.9 billion kronor in humanitarian aid, in addition to some 17 billion kronor in military aid.

"This year Ukraine is the number-one recipient of aid," Forsell said, adding that this was likely to remain the case for several years.



AFP
 

World News

Sweden

Announce

Summer

Aid

Package

Ukraine

LBCI Next
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

US announces $1.3 bn in fresh economic aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14

USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:18

Dutch arrest two for sending millions to Hamas

LBCI
World News
09:18

NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit

LBCI
World News
07:56

Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern

LBCI
World News
07:30

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

EDL requests $62 mln from BDL for gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More