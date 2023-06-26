Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine

Sweden on Monday announced it was pledging an additional 380 million kronor ($35 million) as a "humanitarian summer package" of aid for Ukraine.



International Development Cooperation Minister Johan Forsell told a press conference that in the wake of both the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in early June and the launch of Ukraine's counter-offensive, "we know that there will be large humanitarian needs".



According to the government, the package will specifically target "the most acute needs".



Forsell said these included food and water, healthcare, mine clearing and support for NGOs.



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden has pledged 1.9 billion kronor in humanitarian aid, in addition to some 17 billion kronor in military aid.



"This year Ukraine is the number-one recipient of aid," Forsell said, adding that this was likely to remain the case for several years.







AFP