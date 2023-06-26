News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arrab - Nadi Al Chark
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Energy sector CO2 emissions hit record in 2022: study
World News
2023-06-26 | 14:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Energy sector CO2 emissions hit record in 2022: study
Global energy sector carbon dioxide emissions hit a record peak last year counter to Paris commitments, a key study warned Monday, and highlighted the "worst ever" impacts of climate change.
UK-based global industry body the Energy Institute laid out the main findings of its Statistical Review of World Energy, conducted with consultancies Kearney and KPMG.
"Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use, industrial processes, flaring and methane... continued to rise to a new high growing 0.8 percent in 2022," read the study.
The annual review was historically published by energy major BP but it has been handed to the institute.
Primary energy consumption grew about one percent last year from 2021, or almost three percent when compared with its pre-Covid level in 2019, the review found.
Fossil fuels remain dominant at 82 percent of consumption, despite a strong showing from renewables.
Meanwhile, wind and solar power together hit a record 12 percent of total electricity generation, helped by the biggest ever increase in capacity for both.
Demand for fuel for transportation continued to rebound from pre-pandemic levels, although China held "significantly" below due to the ongoing impact of its prior 'Zero Covid' restrictions.
Energy Institute President Juliet Davenport warned the sector was heading in the "opposite direction" to the goals of the Paris deal.
"2022 saw some of the worst ever impacts of climate change -- the devastating floods affecting millions in Pakistan, the record heat events across Europe and North America -- yet we have to look hard for positive news on the energy transition in this new data," Davenport said.
"Despite further strong growth in wind and solar in the power sector, overall global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions increased again.
"We are still heading in the opposite direction to that required by the Paris Agreement."
Under the 2015 Paris accord, nations pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century with the aim of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial levels.
Richard Forrest, chair of Energy Transition Institute at Kearney, added that soaring greenhouse gas emissions reinforced "the need for urgent action to get the world on track to meet the Paris targets."
He noted 2022 was a "turbulent year" that saw energy security top the agenda due to key producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and rebounding post-pandemic demand
AFP
World News
Energy
Sector
CO2
Emissions
Record
Study
Next
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:45
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
World News
14:45
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
0
World News
2023-06-21
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
World News
2023-06-21
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Green growth in Amazon would bring Brazil billions: study
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Green growth in Amazon would bring Brazil billions: study
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:45
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
World News
14:45
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
0
World News
14:41
Ukraine grain deal 'critical' for Africa: UN
World News
14:41
Ukraine grain deal 'critical' for Africa: UN
0
World News
14:32
Frontex says Greece ignored migrant boat help offer
World News
14:32
Frontex says Greece ignored migrant boat help offer
0
World News
13:59
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
World News
13:59
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
2
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
5
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
6
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
8
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More