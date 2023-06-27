Thai PM front runner claims enough Senate support for top job

World News
2023-06-27 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thai PM front runner claims enough Senate support for top job
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Thai PM front runner claims enough Senate support for top job

The front runner to become Thailand's next prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, said on Tuesday he had secured enough support from the Senate to take the top job.

Pita's progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats at last month's election as voters delivered a crushing rejection of military-linked parties that have run the kingdom for nearly a decade.

To become PM, Pita has to muster a majority across both houses, including the Senate, whose 250 members were handpicked by the last junta.

His eight-party coalition has a total of 312 seats in the lower house, but needs another 64 -- from either house -- for a majority.

Asked on Tuesday how many senators would endorse him, Pita told reporters at the parliament building: "Enough to make me become PM."

Thailand's parliament is set to sit next Monday for the first time since the election and a vote on the prime minister is due in mid-July.

MFP's determination to amend Thailand's tough laws against insulting the royal family has spooked the royalist-military conservative establishment.

Pita dismissed speculation that his party's stance on reforming royal defamation laws could be a barrier to forming a government.

Several senators have already said they will not vote for him as prime minister.

Earlier this month the election commission set up an investigation to look at whether Pita was qualified to run for office, because of his alleged ownership of shares in a now-defunct media company.

Legislators are not allowed to own media shares.

MFP and fellow opposition outfit Pheu Thai dominated the May 14 election, in which voters roundly rejected Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.

The coalition has announced ambitious plans to rewrite the constitution -- scripted by Prayut's junta in 2017 -- as well as ending military conscription and allowing same-sex marriage.
 

World News

Thailand

Pita Limjaroenrat

Senate

LBCI Next
Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army
Japan to put South Korea back on trade 'white list'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-18

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:08

Beer factory leak turns Japanese port red

LBCI
World News
07:03

Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape

LBCI
World News
06:57

Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'

LBCI
World News
06:45

Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-13

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15

European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More