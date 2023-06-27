News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German archdiocese raided in cardinal's perjury probe
World News
2023-06-27 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German archdiocese raided in cardinal's perjury probe
German investigators staged raids Tuesday in the archdiocese of Cologne in a perjury probe against Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki linked to media coverage of Catholic Church sex abuse scandals.
Cologne prosecutors said in a statement that six sites including Woelki's residence and an IT center dealing with Church emails had been searched by around 30 police officers.
"The measures proceeded without incident and were largely met with cooperation at the respective sites that were searched" in the archdiocese, Germany's largest, the prosecutors said.
They added that "to avoid misinterpretation" they wished to "explicitly note that the accused is in no way suspected of actively or even passively covering up or taking part in acts of abuse".
Woelki, 66, has faced fierce criticism for his handling of widespread child molestation by clergy, including allegations he helped hide abuse by two priests in Duesseldorf, one of whom has since died.
The Cologne prosecutor's office had announced last month it was investigating Woelki on suspicion of perjury based on a criminal complaint by a layman.
Woelki had testified in late March in a media rights hearing against the top-selling Bild newspaper that he had never read two documents relating to a priest accused of abuse or been made aware of their content.
However he allegedly referred to the information contained in the documents, including details of sexual misconduct against youths by the priest, in a letter to the Vatican in 2018.
Under German law, perjury can carry a prison sentence of 15 years, with a minimum penalty of one year in jail.
The German criminal justice system is taking an increasingly active role in prosecuting offences related to sexual abuse scandals rocking the Roman Catholic Church in recent decades.
A German court this month ordered the Cologne archdiocese to pay 300,000 euros ($328,000) in damages to a victim of repeated sexual abuse by a priest in what was called a potentially landmark case.
Until now the Church in Germany has made "voluntary" payments to victims totaling some 40 million euros.
A study commissioned by the German Bishops' Conference in 2018 concluded that 1,670 clergymen had committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.
The real number of victims is thought to be much higher.
In 2021, Pope Francis ordered an apostolic visitation of the Cologne archdiocese following a separate damning report on child sex abuse, including an examination of "possible mistakes made" by Woelki.
AFP
World News
Germany
Archdiocese
Raided
Cardinal
Perjury
Probe
Next
Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday
UK says sending asylum seekers abroad would cost £169,000 per person
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:59
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
World News
13:59
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
0
World News
2023-06-26
Germany set to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania
World News
2023-06-26
Germany set to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania
0
World News
2023-06-23
Germany eases immigration rules for skilled workers
World News
2023-06-23
Germany eases immigration rules for skilled workers
0
World News
2023-06-22
India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay
World News
2023-06-22
India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:08
Beer factory leak turns Japanese port red
World News
07:08
Beer factory leak turns Japanese port red
0
World News
07:03
Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape
World News
07:03
Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape
0
World News
06:57
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
World News
06:57
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
0
World News
06:45
Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday
World News
06:45
Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
4
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
5
Lebanon News
08:38
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
Lebanon News
08:38
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
7
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
8
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More