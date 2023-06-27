Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'

World News
2023-06-27 | 06:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they &#39;de facto stopped civil war&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told gathered troops at the Kremlin that they had prevented a civil war after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries, and held a minute of silence for pilots killed in clashes during the insurrection.

"You de facto stopped civil war," Putin told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry.

"In the confrontation with rebels, our comrades-in-arms, pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honourably fulfilled their orders and their military duty," Putin said before holding a minute of silence in their memory, without saying how many died.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Troops

Kremlin

Civil War

Wagner

Pilots

Clashes

LBCI Next
Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape
Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:23

Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Wagner chief to leave Russia in deal to ease crisis

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:20

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

US State Department Statement

LBCI
World News
08:19

EU agrees tougher rules on banks

LBCI
World News
07:54

France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More