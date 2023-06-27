News
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-27 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday said China could play a "constructive role" in the Ukraine conflict at a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Hipkins is on a state visit to China aimed at boosting trade ties with the world's second-largest economy.
Almost a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings come from China, making it one of the Western nations most dependent on ties with Beijing.
That close relationship, coupled with aggressive Chinese efforts to develop influence and leverage in New Zealand, has long worried Wellington's allies.
Hipkins on Tuesday spoke with Xi about "areas of direct bilateral cooperation like trade, education, science and innovation, agriculture and tourism," according to remarks published by the prime minister's office.
He also spoke about "the constructive role China can play in addressing shared global challenges such as climate change and the war in Ukraine," according to the statement.
Beijing says it is a neutral party in the war but has been criticised by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its ties with Russia.
But New Zealand has in the past been notably less critical of China's government.
"We will always advocate for approaches and outcomes that reflect New Zealand's independent foreign policy or interests and values, in a respectful but consistent way," Hipkins said in Tuesday's statement.
With New Zealand's economy slowing and an election planned for October, Hipkins is under pressure to boost growth.
Hipkins attended a signing event on Tuesday where New Zealand exporters inked deals to promote dairy and meat products in China, according to the statement.
AFP
World News
New Zealand
Chris Hipkins
China
Ukraine
Conflict
Xi Jinping
Beijing
