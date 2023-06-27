Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

World News
2023-06-27 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had been invited to China and his office had informed close ally the United States about the planned trip to Beijing.

The announcement comes during tense ties between Israel and the US, whose President Joe Biden failed to invite Netanyahu for a visit after the Israeli's reelection in November.

"The projected visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu's fourth visit to China," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, noting "the American administration was updated one month ago."

It said the premier had also informed a bipartisan Congressional delegation about the trip, and told the Congress members that the "US will always be Israel's most vital and irreplaceable ally."

A spokesman for Netanyahu when contacted by AFP could not provide further details on the planned trip or when it was expected to happen.

Tensions have arisen over the Biden administration's consistent calling for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and also criticising settlement expansion under Netanyahu.

He returned to power in December in a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, including hardline settlers.

Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.

Biden has also called on Netanyahu to reach a compromise on his controversial legal reforms, denounced by critics as a threat to democracy, and which the government has vowed to advance after mediation efforts collapsed.

China has been on a diplomatic offensive in the Middle East, brokering the restoration of ties in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia -- rivals in a region where Washington for decades has been the main diplomatic powerbroker.

Earlier this month, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas visited China, and in April China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang held telephone talks with top Israeli and Palestinian diplomats, telling them that Beijing was ready to help facilitate peace talks.

Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken last week made a rare visit to Beijing, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he saw headway in the strained relationship with the United States.
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Netanyahu

US

China

Israel

LBCI Next
Colombia decorates rescue team that found children lost in Amazon
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

VW eyes sales growth powered by US, China

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:45

China accepts WTO fishery subsidy accord

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
World News
09:55

Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year

LBCI
World News
09:31

Body found in rubble days after Paris building blast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:28

German archdiocese raided in cardinal's perjury probe

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More