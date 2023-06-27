News
Body found in rubble days after Paris building blast
World News
2023-06-27 | 09:31
Body found in rubble days after Paris building blast
A body was found on Tuesday in the rubble of a collapsed building in Paris six days after it was destroyed by an explosion and a fire, a source close to the case told AFP.
Emergency services had been looking for a missing woman since the blast last Wednesday, but the source, who declined to be named, said the body found Tuesday was too charred to allow immediate identification.
AFP
