News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers
World News
2023-06-27 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers
A search began in France on Tuesday for the remains of dozens of German soldiers said to have been executed by French Resistance fighters during World War II.
Coming 79 years after the alleged killings, the search was sparked by statements from a 98-year-old former resistance fighter, Edmond Reveil, who has gone public with the allegation in recent years.
Reveil was part of a commando that he said took 46 German soldiers they had captured, as well as a French woman suspected of collaborating with the Nazi occupiers, to a wooded hillside on June 12, 1944, and shot them dead.
The reason for the killings, in the southwestern Correze region, was that the members of the local resistance group, made up of around 30 militia and communist partisans, were too few to guard the prisoners, Reveil told AFP.
"If we had let the Germans go, they would have destroyed Meymac," the nearby town, he said.
He had previously told the local newspaper La Vie Correzienne: "We felt ashamed, but did we have a choice?"
The handful of people who knew about the incident mostly kept quiet over the decades, though historians told AFP that it was sometimes mentioned in private.
A dig was even started in the 1960s to shed light on the affair, but was quickly stopped, "perhaps because of pressure", said Meymac's mayor Philippe Brugere, who added that he had been unable to find any record of that search in the town archives.
A fresh investigation was launched when Reveil began to talk publicly about the incident in 2019, and started giving media interviews.
Brugere called the search for the truth "honorable", saying it was necessary for people to "look at history with honesty".
But the resistance veteran association Maquis de Correze deplored the "media buzz" sparked by the revelations, which it said could become a "pretext for sullying the memory of the Resistance".
Reveil, who has not given his reasons for speaking out after so many years, said he recalled each of the German soldiers "taking out his wallet to look at a family picture before dying".
After the killings the shooters were "told not to talk about this", he said. "It was a war crime," he added.
But local historian Herve Dupuy said a better term for the executions was "a fact of war", given that the German occupiers did not treat the French resistance fighters as combatants under the Geneva Convention, but as "terrorists".
France capitulated to Germany in June 1940 and was governed as Vichy France, a German client state, until 1942, when the country was taken over completely.
The French Resistance, formed by groups of various political leanings, continued to fight against German forces and the Vichy collaboration.
The movement led a guerrilla war against Germans and supplied the Allies with intelligence, crucially ahead of the Normandy landings in June 1944.
Its precise impact on the outcome of the war is still the subject of debate among historians, as is the extent of French collaboration with Nazi Germany.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
France
Search
Executed
German
WWII
Soldiers
Germany
Next
Colombia decorates rescue team that found children lost in Amazon
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-26
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
World News
2023-06-26
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
0
World News
2023-06-26
Germany set to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania
World News
2023-06-26
Germany set to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania
0
World News
2023-06-23
Germany eases immigration rules for skilled workers
World News
2023-06-23
Germany eases immigration rules for skilled workers
0
World News
2023-06-19
France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan
World News
2023-06-19
France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:46
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News
12:46
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
0
World News
11:45
China accepts WTO fishery subsidy accord
World News
11:45
China accepts WTO fishery subsidy accord
0
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
0
World News
09:55
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
World News
09:55
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11
Crisis also affects Lebanese Petroleum Administration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11
Crisis also affects Lebanese Petroleum Administration
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
0
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
4
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
5
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
6
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
7
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
8
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More