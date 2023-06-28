News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
World News
2023-06-28 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
Four Armenian soldiers were killed on Wednesday by Azerbaijani fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, said separatist authorities in the breakaway region, which has been at the center of a decades-long territorial dispute between the Caucasus enemies.
On Wednesday morning, "units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire" on Armenian positions, the Artsakh Defense Army said, adding there were "four servicemen who were killed in action as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan".
In a later statement the group said that the situation along the border was now "relatively stable".
The news came as the United States mediates three days of new peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in its latest attempt to quell a conflict that has flared repeatedly.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened closed-door talks with the adversaries' foreign ministers just outside Washington on Tuesday, in the second such negotiation session he has led in as many months.
Russia has historically been the mediator between the two former Soviet republics but the United States and European Union have been increasingly active as Moscow gets bogged down in its invasion of Ukraine.
Armenia has repeatedly accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to live up to promises to protect ethnic Armenians in line with a 2020 ceasefire negotiated by Moscow after six weeks of fighting left thousands dead.
Russia last week pressed Azerbaijan to let traffic through the Lachin corridor that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh -- a predominantly ethnic Armenian area effectively controlled by Yerevan since war during the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said Azerbaijan had blocked access for convoys delivering aid to Karabakh, raising concerns of shortages of food and medicine.
Azerbaijan has insisted that civilians and aid convoys can travel through.
AFP
World News
Separists
4
Armenian
Soldiers
Killed
Azerbaijan
Fire
Next
Bolivia investigates 35 Catholic Church members over sex abuse
Philippines court disbars Marcos adviser over 'misogynistic' outburst
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo
World News
2023-06-12
41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo
0
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
0
World News
2023-06-09
Sudan warring parties agree 24-hour ceasefire: mediators
World News
2023-06-09
Sudan warring parties agree 24-hour ceasefire: mediators
0
Variety and Tech
05:00
Unprecedented wildfires in Canada by the numbers
Variety and Tech
05:00
Unprecedented wildfires in Canada by the numbers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
0
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
0
World News
05:47
France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager
World News
05:47
France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager
0
World News
05:41
Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe
World News
05:41
Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
3
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
4
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
5
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
6
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
7
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
8
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More