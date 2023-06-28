Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

World News
2023-06-28 | 03:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine rose to eight on Wednesday, as Kyiv played down the effect of a brief mutiny by the head of the Wagner mercenary group on the conflict.

The blast at the Ria Pizza restaurant also killed three children and wounded at least 56 at the eatery, popular with both soldiers and journalists in the town of Kramatorsk, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the east.

Days after the aborted rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, Kyiv said the mutiny's influence on fighting was minimal.

"Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralizing effect to penetrate Russian trenches," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in a video published Wednesday.

As Belarus welcomed Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin's arch-foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

"There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin's regime," Navalny said on social media.

"Putin's regime is so dangerous to the country that even its inevitable demise will create the threat of civil war," he wrote.

In the Hague, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was still too early to draw conclusions from the move to Belarus of Prigozhin and, likely, some of his forces, but he vowed that the alliance was ready to defend its members.

"What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory," Stoltenberg said.

- 'Stopped civil war' -
Putin's supporters, however, insisted that his rule was not weakened by the revolt.

Asked whether Putin's power was diminished by the sight of Wagner's rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused political commentators of exaggerating, adding that: "We don't agree."

Putin himself attempted to portray the dramatic events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian army.

"You de facto stopped civil war," Putin told troops from the defense ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute's silence for airmen slain by Wagner.

- Private army -
Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor who built Russia's most powerful private army, has boasted -- with some support from news footage -- that his men were cheered by civilians during his short-lived revolt.

But Putin insisted that Wagner's ordinary fighters had seen that "the army and the people were not with them".

In a separate meeting with defense officials, Putin confirmed that Wagner was wholly funded by the Russian federal budget, despite operating as an independent company, adding that in the past year alone since the assault on Ukraine, Moscow had paid the group 86.262 billion rubles (about $1 billion) in salaries.

The feud between Wagner and the army had escalated for months, with Prigozhin making increasingly scathing statements against the generals' handling of the offensive in Ukraine, blaming them for thousands of Russian losses.

Russian officials have been trying to put the crisis behind them for three days, with the FSB dropping charges against rank-and-file Wagner troops and the military preparing to disarm the group.

But, questions remain over how the Kremlin allowed the violence of its operation in Ukraine to spill back into Russia.

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko is seeking credit for stepping in to mediate Wagner's U-turn on the road to Moscow, and on Tuesday he criticized Russia's handling of the issue.

- 'We could waste him' -
Talking to his own military officials, Lukashenko said that Prigozhin was arriving in Belarus on Tuesday, and revealed that he had urged Putin not to kill the rogue mercenary.

"I said to Putin: we could waste him, no problem. If not on the first try, then on the second. I told him: don't do this," Lukashenko said, according to state media.

In his address, Putin also stressed that the revolt had not forced Russia to withdraw any of its units from Ukraine, where fighting continued as Kyiv's brigades pursued their counteroffensive in their nation's east and south.

The bloody conflict is now 16 months old, with mass casualties on both sides and a rising civilian toll.

Also on Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had evidence that Russian troops had summarily executed at least 77 detained civilians.

"It is a war crime... it's also a gross violation of international human rights law," said Matilda Bogner, head of the mission.

Meanwhile, the United States announced a new $500 million tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine's mounting counteroffensive, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.
 
AFP

World News

Russian

Missile

Strike

Kills

Eight

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Protests flare up in France after police shoot teenager
Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-25

Russian strikes kill seven in rebel-held Syria: monitor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:35

Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'

LBCI
World News
06:31

Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim

LBCI
World News
05:47

France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager

LBCI
World News
05:41

Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More