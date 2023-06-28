News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe
World News
2023-06-28 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga, a combative ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said Wednesday she would quit to focus on next year's European Parliament election campaign, vowing to push for "a conservative turn".
A polyglot lawyer, Varga has been at the helm of negotiations with Brussels to unlock billions of euros in bloc funding withheld from Budapest over rule-of-law and corruption concerns.
"I have already informed the Prime Minister of my intention to resign on July 31," she told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.
Varga has been slated to head the electoral list of Orban's ruling Fidesz party for the 2024 European vote, but she said the party will only confirm the list later.
"A conservative turn must be achieved in the European institutions, and I would like to take an active role in this," she said, referring to what is "at stake" in the upcoming EP elections.
"It is right to hand over the leadership of the Ministry of Justice to someone who can concentrate on it one hundred percent," she added.
The 42-year-old, currently Hungary's only female government minister, was appointed by Orban in 2019, and forged a reputation for unswerving loyalty to the Hungarian strongman.
She has been adamantly trying to convince EU officials that Budapest is following through on implementing reforms sought by Brussels.
During her term Varga, who worked as a parliamentary assistant in Brussels before being appointed as minister, has come under scrutiny for her ministry's involvement in sanctioning the use of Pegasus software to spy on the smartphones of journalists.
Her former deputy minister is also currently on trial in a high-profile corruption case.
AFP
World News
Hungary
Judit Varga
Viktor Orban
European Parliament
Next
France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager
Seoul sanctions Russian over 'illegal' Pyongyang finances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-19
Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs
World News
2023-06-19
Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
0
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
0
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
0
World News
06:06
Norway angers climate activists with fossil fuel projects
World News
06:06
Norway angers climate activists with fossil fuel projects
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
6
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More