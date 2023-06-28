News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
World News
2023-06-28 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
A Myanmar military airstrike on a village killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said on Wednesday.
Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new "People's Defence Forces" across the country.
Rights groups accuse the military of extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.
A military jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ko Zaw Tun, an anti-coup fighter from the village.
Ten people were killed and eight wounded, he said.
"There was no fighting, but they came to bomb the village," he told AFP, adding 11 houses had been destroyed in the attack.
A resident of Nyaung Kone also told AFP that ten people had been killed in the strike.
He and other locals had cremated the dead later that evening, he said, asking not to use his name due to fear of reprisal.
"We did not know what their (the military's) next plan is. So, we just held funerals for them as soon as we could," he said.
BBC Burmese and other local media also reported the air strikes, with some outlets saying nine people had been killed.
Images published by local media showed people working to douse smoldering debris and ash, and a large building in ruins.
AFP digital verification reporters confirmed the images had not appeared online before Tuesday.
More than two years after launching its coup, the military is struggling to crush resistance to its rule.
Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say it is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
The military carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said in March.
Sagaing has emerged as a hotspot of anti-junta resistance.
In April, the military bombed a gathering in Sagaing that media and locals said killed about 170 people, sparking renewed global condemnation of the isolated junta.
AFP
World News
Myanmar
Air Strike
Kill
10 Civilians
Locals
Next
Seoul sanctions Russian over 'illegal' Pyongyang finances
Italy warns of 'damage' from ECB interest rates hikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:28
Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts: World Bank
World News
04:28
Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts: World Bank
0
World News
03:49
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
World News
03:49
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
03:00
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
World News
03:00
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
0
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
0
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
0
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
0
World News
06:06
Norway angers climate activists with fossil fuel projects
World News
06:06
Norway angers climate activists with fossil fuel projects
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanon News
09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
6
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More