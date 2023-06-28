News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Norway angers climate activists with fossil fuel projects
World News
2023-06-28 | 06:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Norway angers climate activists with fossil fuel projects
Norway's government gave the green light Wednesday to 19 oil and gas projects worth more than 200 billion kroner ($18.6 billion), a decision that outraged climate activists.
Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said the projects would guarantee jobs and "provide the foundations" for the technology needed to develop wind power, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.
"The projects are also an important contribution to Europe's energy security," he said in a statement.
A major oil and gas producer, Norway became Europe's biggest gas supplier last year when it overtook Russia which cut deliveries following its war in Ukraine.
The 19 projects involve the opening of new fields, the extension of existing oil and gas fields and investments to increase the rate of hydrocarbon recovery in the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.
Most of the projects will be carried out by Norwegian groups Equinor and Aker BP, Germany's Wintershall Dea and Austria's OMV.
"With these projects, we will guarantee new production from the second half of the 2020s in order to be able to maintain Norwegian deliveries at a high level," Aasland said.
Environmental organizations blasted the decision, saying it flew in the face of the green transition and would slow efforts to develop renewable energy.
"A sad day for the climate", the head of WWF Norway, Karoline Andaur, wrote on Twitter.
"This is 200 billion kroner invested to reinforce the climate crisis and destroy our joint future," said Halvard Haga Raavand from Greenpeace.
In 2021, the International Energy Agency recommended that no new oil and gas fields be opened in a bid to reach carbon neutrality by the middle of the century and keep global warming in check.
AFP
World News
Norway
Angers
Climate
Activists
Fossil
Fuel
Projects
Next
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-26
Ukraine war fuels child poverty worldwide: watchdog
World News
2023-06-26
Ukraine war fuels child poverty worldwide: watchdog
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23
Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23
Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change
0
World News
2023-06-23
Climate finance summit wraps up eyeing bigger progress
World News
2023-06-23
Climate finance summit wraps up eyeing bigger progress
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
World News
09:20
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
0
World News
08:56
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
World News
08:56
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
0
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
0
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
7
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
8
Variety and Tech
07:48
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Variety and Tech
07:48
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More