Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine

World News
2023-06-28 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin &#39;welcomes&#39; Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Pope Francis's envoy would hold talks with President Vladimir Putin's advisor in Moscow as Russia "welcomed" the Vatican's peace efforts over Ukraine.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi began a Russia visit on Tuesday in a first such trip since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

High-ranking Catholic clerics are rarely seen in Moscow, which no Pope has ever visited.

Zuppi's trip comes several weeks after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"We highly value the efforts and initiatives of the Vatican in looking for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We welcome them."

He said Zuppi was due to hold talks with Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov.

The Vatican said the purpose of Zuppi's visit was to "encourage gestures of humanity, which can help promote a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace."

Zuppi's meeting with Zelensky in early June ended without much progress, but Kyiv said the cleric could help in bringing home Ukrainian prisoners of war and children taken to Russia during the offensive.

The 67-year-old Italian cardinal hails from the Sant'Egidio Catholic Community, which specialises in diplomacy and peace efforts.

Pope Francis has been criticised by both Kyiv and Moscow during the conflict.

A Russian Roman Catholic prelate, Nikolay Dubinin, told state media this week that Zuppi "hoped" to meet Patriarch Kirill, but the Russian Orthodox Church did not confirm this.

Kirill is a vehement supporter of Putin's Ukrainian offensive, which he has described in holy terms.

Zuppi was due at a mass in Moscow's main Catholic cathedral on Thursday evening.

Almost a thousand years after a schism broke apart the churches, spiritual relations between the Vatican and Moscow remain icy.

AFP
 

World News

Kremlin

Pope Francis

Vladimir Putin

Moscow

Russia

Vatican

Ukraine

LBCI Next
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:49

Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-27

Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Russia executed 77 civilian detainees in Ukraine: UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:20

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

LBCI
World News
08:56

UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria

LBCI
World News
06:35

Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'

LBCI
World News
06:31

Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:13

Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:48

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More