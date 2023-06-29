News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French foreign minister visits Mongolia with eye on minerals
World News
2023-06-29 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French foreign minister visits Mongolia with eye on minerals
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Mongolia on Thursday for a visit aimed at strengthening ties and boosting her country's access to the Asian nation's vast rich mineral resources.
"I've arrived in Mongolia, a democracy three times the size of France, landlocked between China and Russia," Colonna said in a tweet.
France and Mongolia, she said, share a "partnership that strengthens the sovereignty and strategic autonomy of our two countries".
The visit will build on a trip to the country by President Emmanuel Macron last month, a diplomatic official told reporters.
"Mongolia is full of resources which are not sufficiently exploited and which are not all identified," the official said.
France, they added, "has several projects in progress, including a major one which aims to exploit uranium mines", referring to a project by French nuclear firm Orano yet to be approved by the Mongolian government.
The project is estimated at "more than a billion euros" and will "make it possible to extract a significant quantity of uranium" to "reinforce the strategic autonomy" of France, said the official.
"Orano aims to make it a model of sustainable and responsible exploitation of resources", the official added, in a field "traditionally" associated with pollution and damage to the living conditions of local people.
A deal is being negotiated, they added, and is on a "tight schedule".
Colonna will meet Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and the country's top diplomat on Friday.
On Thursday, she will take part in a meeting of foreign ministers on the theme of feminist diplomacy and women's rights, organized by Mongolia and co-sponsored by France and Germany, Paris's foreign ministry said.
AFP
World News
French
Foreign
Minister
FM
Visit
Mongolia
Minerals
France
Next
Ukraine claims slow gains in 'fierce' Bakhmut battles
Wagner head cannot trust Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
0
World News
2023-06-17
Saudi foreign minister in first Iran visit since detente
World News
2023-06-17
Saudi foreign minister in first Iran visit since detente
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:55
Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years
World News
07:55
Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years
0
World News
07:45
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
World News
07:45
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
0
World News
07:02
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
World News
07:02
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
0
World News
06:24
Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader
World News
06:24
Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
0
Middle East News
06:34
Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning
Middle East News
06:34
Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
2
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
4
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
5
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
6
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
7
Middle East News
00:20
Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police
Middle East News
00:20
Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police
8
Middle East News
09:51
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Middle East News
09:51
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More