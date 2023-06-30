Macron to hold new crisis meeting over France violence

World News
2023-06-30 | 01:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron to hold new crisis meeting over France violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron to hold new crisis meeting over France violence

President Emmanuel Macron will hold a new crisis meeting on Friday, his office said, after a third straight night of violence convulsed France following the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

Macron will cut short a trip to Brussels -- where he is attending a European Union summit -- to chair the 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) meeting, the second in as many days over the violence, the Elysee said.

AFP
 

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Crisis

Violence

Fatal

Police

Shooting

Teenager

LBCI Next
'The darkness': Mutiny shocks Russian heartland
Night of fires, looting in Lille as protests sweep France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager

LBCI
World News
06:05

France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting

LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

Fresh unrest in France as anger simmers over police shooting

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Protests flare up in France after police shoot teenager

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:24

UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service

LBCI
World News
03:58

Alleged kidnappers caught napping in Australia after victims escape

LBCI
World News
03:56

Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration

LBCI
World News
03:42

Cambodian PM threatens to block Facebook access

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18

Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More