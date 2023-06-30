News
Macron to hold new crisis meeting over France violence
World News
2023-06-30 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron to hold new crisis meeting over France violence
President Emmanuel Macron will hold a new crisis meeting on Friday, his office said, after a third straight night of violence convulsed France following the fatal police shooting of a teenager.
Macron will cut short a trip to Brussels -- where he is attending a European Union summit -- to chair the 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) meeting, the second in as many days over the violence, the Elysee said.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Crisis
Violence
Fatal
Police
Shooting
Teenager
0
World News
2023-06-28
France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager
World News
2023-06-28
France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager
0
World News
06:05
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
World News
06:05
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
0
World News
2023-06-29
Fresh unrest in France as anger simmers over police shooting
World News
2023-06-29
Fresh unrest in France as anger simmers over police shooting
0
World News
2023-06-28
Protests flare up in France after police shoot teenager
World News
2023-06-28
Protests flare up in France after police shoot teenager
0
World News
04:24
UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service
World News
04:24
UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service
0
World News
03:58
Alleged kidnappers caught napping in Australia after victims escape
World News
03:58
Alleged kidnappers caught napping in Australia after victims escape
0
World News
03:56
Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration
World News
03:56
Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration
0
World News
03:42
Cambodian PM threatens to block Facebook access
World News
03:42
Cambodian PM threatens to block Facebook access
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
3
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
4
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
5
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
