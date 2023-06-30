Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

World News
2023-06-30 | 02:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Drone strikes early Friday hit an airbase in Libya's east used by mercenaries of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, without causing any casualties, a military official told AFP.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the origin of the overnight strikes on the Al-Kharruba airbase, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Benghazi, was "unknown".

The base that was hit is "where members of the Wagner group are located", the official said, adding there were "no victims".

Libya has been torn by more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a 2011 revolt toppled strongman Moamer Kadhafi, which has also drawn in multiple foreign powers.

The North African country remains split between a nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Alongside fighters from Chad, Sudan, Niger and Syria recruited as mercenaries, the Wagner group has come to Haftar's help including in his past failed attempt to take the capital.

Wagner mercenaries remain active in oil-rich eastern Libya as well as the country's south, though some had left to fight in Mali and Ukraine, supporting the Russian army's invasion.

AFP
 

World News

Drone

Strikes

Airbase

Libya

Russia

Wagner

LBCI Next
France says debt has passed 3 tn euros
Gunmen wound journalist in Philippines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-25

Russian strikes kill seven in rebel-held Syria: monitor

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:24

UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service

LBCI
World News
03:58

Alleged kidnappers caught napping in Australia after victims escape

LBCI
World News
03:56

Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration

LBCI
World News
03:42

Cambodian PM threatens to block Facebook access

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18

Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More