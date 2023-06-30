Australia scraps billion-dollar satellite programme

World News
2023-06-30 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia scraps billion-dollar satellite programme
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Australia scraps billion-dollar satellite programme

Australia on Friday said it was axing a billion-dollar plan to develop a series of space satellites, as it tries to cut costs amid an economic slowdown and cost-of-living crisis.

The Aus$1.2 billion (US$770 million) National Space Mission for Earth Observation was unveiled just last year and hailed as a key plank in developing an Australian space industry.

The program's aim was to design, build and operate four satellites to be launched between 2028 and 2033 to gather Earth observation data.

The data helps authorities forecast the weather, respond to natural disasters and manage the environment.

But the country's center-left government said the plan will be scrapped for "budget repair" reasons, leaving Australia reliant on earth data from overseas partners.

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic told public broadcaster ABC on Friday that prioritizing "broader environmental things" while fighting inflation had meant "making tough calls".

"If I don't cut a billion there, I've got to find it somewhere else in the portfolio," he said.

"There are other ways we can build capability -- we're certainly interested in doing that. We just have to make the call on this."

Australia's government has promised to balance the budget this year, despite slow growth and a steady increase in defense spending.

The Space Industry Association of Australia said the decision to cancel the satellite program was "shortsighted".

"It will undermine the Albanese government's agenda on climate, defense, STEM, advanced manufacturing and building tech jobs," the lobby group for Australia's space industry said.
 
AFP

World News

Variety and Tech

Australia

Satellite

Scraps

Billion

Dollar

Satellite

Program

LBCI Next
Cambodian PM threatens to block Facebook access
Canada wildfire smoke chokes millions in North America
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:49

Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight

LBCI
World News
05:41

France must address 'deep' police racism: UN

LBCI
World News
05:07

Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak

LBCI
World News
04:45

Russia will be 'stronger' in wake of Wagner insurrection: Lavrov

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:54

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-02

Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
World News
02:38

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More