Russia will be 'stronger' in wake of Wagner insurrection: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow will emerge from the aftermath of a recent armed insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group "stronger" than before.



"Russia has always overcome all its problems ... it comes out stronger and stronger. It will be the same this time, too. This process has already begun," Lavrov told journalists during a briefing in Moscow, after the rebels marched on the capital last week to oust the country's military leadership.



AFP